Miranda Priestly said it best: Florals in spring are anything but groundbreaking. But the blossoming pattern just seems to feel at home in these warmer months — especially as both working from home in the same basic sweatsuits starts to feel really monotonous and vaccinated people are now able to venture more outside.
“I always light up when I see co-workers in a joyful floral outfit,” says stylist Cassandra Dittmer, who mentions that the pattern is a fun way to exude energy and confidence on a Zoom call. “Plus, the cyclical nature of flowers makes them an obvious and natural choice for the season.”
Jewlie Williams, a creative at Understated Leather in Austin, Texas, has a major affinity for florals; she uses the pattern as a way to perk up her tired rotation of work-from-home outfits. “It’s so easy to let your WFH outfits become basic and easy — almost thoughtless — but after a year of that, I’m more than ready to feel inspired, even if I’m the only person that’s going to see what I’m wearing,” she says.
Ahead, find 19 top-rated iterations of the floral trend you’ll want to add to your work-from-home and spring wardrobe ASAP.
Floral dresses
A New Day Women’s Long-Sleeve Ruffle Hem Dress ($27.99; target.com)
A fresh take on florals, we adore this pink-with-gold-tulips print and the voluminous silhouette that will be comfortable no matter where you wear it.
Romwe Casual Floral Print Off-Shoulder Swing Dress (starting at $35.99; amazon.com)
With a shirred bodice and off-the-shoulder styling, this is a summery take on a nap dress, which means it is exceedingly comfy to lounge around in too.
H&M Puff-Sleeved Dress ($34.99; hm.com)
Though some reviewers recommend sizing down in this neutral floral dress, one said she’s “absolutely in love with this dress” because it’s “comfortable and super cute.”
Wild Fable Women’s Smocked Top Tiered Dress ($25; target.com)
Available in either a white or blue floral, the tank top-style dress would be adorable with sneakers or chunky sandals.
Tach Clothing Wrap Dress ($242; shopbop.com)
This white dress offers a more neutral take on the floral trend, and it’s available in sizes XS through XL.
Wild Fable Women’s Sleeveless Tie-Strap Drop Hem Dress ($25; target.com)
Truly embrace spring with this sunny floral print that you can pull off all summer long too. Available in plus sizes as well, the dress features a tie at the back, which means you can more easily wear a bra.
UO Alice Mesh Romper ($59; urbanoutfitters.com)
All right, sure, it’s not a dress, but this romper is to die for, isn’t it? Available in all sorts of sweet floral patterns, it has mesh detailing at the shoulders, and per one reviewer, one benefit of a romper is that “you don’t flash anyone.” Valid.
Floral tops
1.State Smocked Detail Button-Up Blouse ($69; nordstrom.com)
Does a prettier blouse exist? Be picnic-in-the-park-ready with this lavender button-down with smock detailing at the shoulders and wrists.
Calson Gathered Detail Woven Top ($49; nordstrom.com)
This 5-star review says it all: “The feel of the fabric is luscious. And the detailing is beautifully done. This blouse is already a favorite. I’m even considering purchasing two!”
____________________________________________________________________________
Universal Thread Women’s Puff 3/4 Sleeve Smocked Blouse ($24.99; target.com)
Take your pick between two different floral patters in this adorable smocked blouse, which reviewers say is ultra breathable for the warmer months ahead.
UO Dakota Puff-Sleeve Blouse ($39; urbanoutfitters.com)
This simple puff-sleeve top is the perfect alternative to a plain white tee. “The neckline is very flattering and it can go with silver and gold jewelry,” says one reviewer. “Love this piece!!!”
Wild Fable Flutter Sleeve V-Neck Tie-Front Flyaway Top ($17, originally $20; target.com)
With flutter sleeves and a tie front, this top is ideal for wearing with jeans or a jean skirt.
J.Crew Classic Fit Short-Sleeve Shirt ($70.99, originally $110; jcrew.com)
This short-sleeve button-down shirt, which comes in sizes 00 to 24, is top rated on J.Crew’s site.
Floral bottoms
Beach Riot Bike Shorts ($84; freepeople.com)
These are Williams’ go-to floral bike shorts. Plus, one reviewer calls out their high-quality material: “Absolutely love these. So flattering and perfect for spring and fall. The material feels unlike anything I’ve ever worn.”
Free People Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You Floral Flare Pants ($78; nordstrom.com)
These floral flares hit on all of spring’s most popular trends. Even more, they’re made of lightweight viscose, so they’ll feel like sweatpants.
Current/Elliott Floral Print Jeans ($139, originally $310; theoutnet.com)
Size up in these floral print jeans for a comfortable, oversized look.
Floral accessories
Patterned Satin Scarf ($12.99; hm.com)
This easy-to-wear scarf is the perfect antidote to a bad hair day — and its 4.6-star reviews are nothing to shake a stick at.
1460 Pascal Women’s Floral Lace-Up Boots ($160; drmartens.com)
Like a wildflower growing from the feet up, how cool would these look with a little floral dress?
Loeffler Randall Maisie Sporty Sandals ($136.50, originally $195; shopbop.com)
Floral sandals for spring are actually kind of groundbreaking.