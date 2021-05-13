(CNN) —

Miranda Priestly said it best: Florals in spring are anything but groundbreaking. But the blossoming pattern just seems to feel at home in these warmer months — especially as both working from home in the same basic sweatsuits starts to feel really monotonous and vaccinated people are now able to venture more outside.

“I always light up when I see co-workers in a joyful floral outfit,” says stylist Cassandra Dittmer, who mentions that the pattern is a fun way to exude energy and confidence on a Zoom call. “Plus, the cyclical nature of flowers makes them an obvious and natural choice for the season.”

Jewlie Williams, a creative at Understated Leather in Austin, Texas, has a major affinity for florals; she uses the pattern as a way to perk up her tired rotation of work-from-home outfits. “It’s so easy to let your WFH outfits become basic and easy — almost thoughtless — but after a year of that, I’m more than ready to feel inspired, even if I’m the only person that’s going to see what I’m wearing,” she says.

Ahead, find 19 top-rated iterations of the floral trend you’ll want to add to your work-from-home and spring wardrobe ASAP.

Floral dresses

A New Day Women’s Long-Sleeve Ruffle Hem Dress ($27.99; target.com)

Target A New Day Women's Long-Sleeve Ruffle Hem Dress

A fresh take on florals, we adore this pink-with-gold-tulips print and the voluminous silhouette that will be comfortable no matter where you wear it.

____________________________________________________________________________

Romwe Casual Floral Print Off-Shoulder Swing Dress (starting at $35.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Romwe Casual Floral Print Off-Shoulder Swing Dress

With a shirred bodice and off-the-shoulder styling, this is a summery take on a nap dress, which means it is exceedingly comfy to lounge around in too.

____________________________________________________________________________

H&M Puff-Sleeved Dress ($34.99; hm.com)

H&M H&M Puff-Sleeved Dress

Though some reviewers recommend sizing down in this neutral floral dress, one said she’s “absolutely in love with this dress” because it’s “comfortable and super cute.”

____________________________________________________________________________

Wild Fable Women’s Smocked Top Tiered Dress ($25; target.com)

Target Wild Fable Women's Smocked Top Tiered Dress

Available in either a white or blue floral, the tank top-style dress would be adorable with sneakers or chunky sandals.

____________________________________________________________________________

Tach Clothing Wrap Dress ($242; shopbop.com)

Shopbop Tach Clothing Wrap Dress

This white dress offers a more neutral take on the floral trend, and it’s available in sizes XS through XL.

____________________________________________________________________________

Wild Fable Women’s Sleeveless Tie-Strap Drop Hem Dress ($25; target.com)

Target Wild Fable Women's Sleeveless Tie-Strap Drop Hem Dress

Truly embrace spring with this sunny floral print that you can pull off all summer long too. Available in plus sizes as well, the dress features a tie at the back, which means you can more easily wear a bra.

____________________________________________________________________________

UO Alice Mesh Romper ($59; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters UO Alice Mesh Romper

All right, sure, it’s not a dress, but this romper is to die for, isn’t it? Available in all sorts of sweet floral patterns, it has mesh detailing at the shoulders, and per one reviewer, one benefit of a romper is that “you don’t flash anyone.” Valid.

Floral tops

1.State Smocked Detail Button-Up Blouse ($69; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom 1.State Smocked Detail Button-Up Blouse

Does a prettier blouse exist? Be picnic-in-the-park-ready with this lavender button-down with smock detailing at the shoulders and wrists.

____________________________________________________________________________

Calson Gathered Detail Woven Top ($49; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Calson Gathered Detail Woven Top

This 5-star review says it all: “The feel of the fabric is luscious. And the detailing is beautifully done. This blouse is already a favorite. I’m even considering purchasing two!”

____________________________________________________________________________

Universal Thread Women’s Puff 3/4 Sleeve Smocked Blouse ($24.99; target.com)

Target Universal Thread Women's Puff 3/4 Sleeve Smocked Blouse

Take your pick between two different floral patters in this adorable smocked blouse, which reviewers say is ultra breathable for the warmer months ahead.

____________________________________________________________________________

UO Dakota Puff-Sleeve Blouse ($39; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters UO Dakota Puff-Sleeve Blouse

This simple puff-sleeve top is the perfect alternative to a plain white tee. “The neckline is very flattering and it can go with silver and gold jewelry,” says one reviewer. “Love this piece!!!”

____________________________________________________________________________

Wild Fable Flutter Sleeve V-Neck Tie-Front Flyaway Top ($17, originally $20; target.com)

Target Wild Fable Flutter Sleeve V-Neck Tie-Front Flyaway Top

With flutter sleeves and a tie front, this top is ideal for wearing with jeans or a jean skirt.

____________________________________________________________________________

J.Crew Classic Fit Short-Sleeve Shirt ($70.99, originally $110; jcrew.com)

J.Crew J.Crew Classic Fit Short-Sleeve Shirt

This short-sleeve button-down shirt, which comes in sizes 00 to 24, is top rated on J.Crew’s site.

Floral bottoms

Beach Riot Bike Shorts ($84; freepeople.com)

Free People Beach Riot Bike Shorts

These are Williams’ go-to floral bike shorts. Plus, one reviewer calls out their high-quality material: “Absolutely love these. So flattering and perfect for spring and fall. The material feels unlike anything I’ve ever worn.”

____________________________________________________________________________

Free People Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You Floral Flare Pants ($78; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Free People Can't Take My Eyes Off of You Floral Flare Pants

These floral flares hit on all of spring’s most popular trends. Even more, they’re made of lightweight viscose, so they’ll feel like sweatpants.

____________________________________________________________________________

Current/Elliott Floral Print Jeans ($139, originally $310; theoutnet.com)

The Outnet Current/Elliott Floral Print Jeans

Size up in these floral print jeans for a comfortable, oversized look.

Floral accessories

Patterned Satin Scarf ($12.99; hm.com)

H&M Patterned Satin Scarf

This easy-to-wear scarf is the perfect antidote to a bad hair day — and its 4.6-star reviews are nothing to shake a stick at.

____________________________________________________________________________

1460 Pascal Women’s Floral Lace-Up Boots ($160; drmartens.com)

Dr Martens 1460 Pascal Women's Floral Lace-Up Boots

Like a wildflower growing from the feet up, how cool would these look with a little floral dress?

____________________________________________________________________________

Loeffler Randall Maisie Sporty Sandals ($136.50, originally $195; shopbop.com)

Shopbop Loeffler Randall Maisie Sporty Sandals

Floral sandals for spring are actually kind of groundbreaking.