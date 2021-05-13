(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find deals on a range of Apple products, from MacBook to Apple Watch. All that and more below.

Renewed Apple MacBook Pro ($1,319.99, originally $1,699; amazon.com)

Renewed Apple MacBook Pro

If you’re in need of a new laptop and you don’t mind a refurb, head over to Amazon for stellar deals on a 2020 13-inch, 512GB MacBook Pro, which comes with all the features you love like the Touch Bar and top-notch processing, graphics, storage and more, in Silver or Space Gray. These MacBooks are refurbished by Amazon, though they don’t come with an Apple warranty; instead, you’ll get a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee, and your computer may arrive in a generic white box. Your notebook might also have a few cosmetic imperfections close up, but will otherwise be in full working condition with a battery that exceeds 80% capacity relative to new.

Apple AirPods Max ($529, originally $549.99; expercom.com)

Apple Apple AirPods Max

Apple’s AirPods Max made quite a splash when they hit the headphones scene at the end of 2020. And while we acknowledged that the luxury they deliver comes at quite a high price in our full review, they’re on sale right now for their lowest price ever at Expercom. The AirPods Max are down to $519 in every colorway (except for Space Gray, which is sold out) — $30 off their usual price. If that’s enough of a deal to convince you to buy, be sure to act fast; there’s no telling how long this discount will last.

Apple Watch Series 6 ($329.99, originally $399.99; bhphotovideo.com)

Apple Watch Series 6

If you’ve had your eye on the latest Apple Watch Series 6, you can save on the 40mm GPS Product Red version starting now at B&H Photo Video. This model is down to $329.99 — that’s $70 off the list price of $399.99 and $10 away from the lowest price we’ve seen for this particular model. Just be sure to snag yours before this hot item sells out.

Vitamix Blenders (starting at $289.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Vitamix Blenders

Mix things up with a new blender from Vitamix, since right now a couple models from the top-rated brand are marked down at Amazon. Prices start as low as $289.95 for the powerful 48-ounce Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender, or level up to the larger 64-ounce Vitamix 5200 Blender for $399 — that’s about $150 off it’s usual price.

Macy's Macy's

Macy’s is marking down nearly 100,000 items (yes, you read that right!) from brands you love — from clothes and shoes to homewares — at the Summer Sale. There’s no code necessary to take anywhere from 20% to 50% off select regular-price and clearance items. Among the deals are coveted clothes, beauty products, home goods and much, much more.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Refurbished Sonos Speakers

Sonos Sonos

If you’re in the market for top-quality sound and sleek design, Sonos has the speakers for you. And right now you can save on a range of refurbished models from the brand. They’ve all been comprehensively tested and outfitted with genuine replacement parts, plus they come with a one-year warranty and Sonos quality guarantee. Sounds like the perfect opportunity to add a One, Move, Beam, Sub and more to your home’s audio setup.

Target

Target Target

Right now a vast selection of Target’s affordable yet stylish furniture — including sofas, desks, dressers, coffee tables and more — is up to 25% off. With more than 10,000 items included in the promo, it’s the perfect time to pick up everything from a desk chair to an entertainment center.

Ulta

Ulta Ulta

Get your best mane ever with savings on all things hair at Ulta’s latest sale. The Gorgeous Hair Event runs today through May 29 and features up to 50% off hair care essentials, with new deals happening every week — and every day. For now, you can score salon-quality shampoo and conditioner sets for as low as $26 and savings on select products from top brands like Redken and Bed Head.

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide-Mouth Water Bottle ($24.97, originally $44.95; dickssportinggoods.com)

Hydro Flask Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide-Mouth Water Bottle

Drink in some deals on water bottles from Hydro Flask. The brand’s 32-ounce wide-mouth bottle is about $20 off in select summery colors at Dick’s Sporting Goods. These vacuum-insulated bottles promise to keep your hot beverages hot up to 12 hours and cold drinks cold for 24 hours, so you can depend on them to keep you hydrated for the long haul.

Apple Pencil, 2nd Generation ($109.99, originally $129; woot.com)

Apple Apple Pencil

The Apple Pencil is equipped to truly transform your iPad experience, and right now the second-generation model is down to just $109.99, about $10 away from its lowest price ever, at Woot!. The tool is designed to be as fluid and responsive as a traditional writing instrument, not to mention the handiness of its magnetic attachment and pairing to your iPad. Just note: It’s only compatible with iPad Air (fourth generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (third and fourth generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (first and second generation).

Levi’s

Levi's Levi's

Sick of sweats? Right now you can save on some real pants from Levi’s, the original denim purveyor. The iconic brand is taking up to 75% off during its Warehouse Event, plus free standard shipping, so there’s never been a better time to stock up on jeans and other apparel. You’ll need to enter your email address to score these solid sale prices on items for men, women and kids, some of which are under $5. Just note: All sales are final, so you’ll want to be sure of your picks before your purchase.

Adidas $50 Gift Card ($40, originally $50; adidas.com)

Adidas Adidas $50 Gift Card

Whether you’re in need of a gift for Mom that can be delivered electronically or you’re just looking to treat yourself to something new, Adidas’ latest promo is one you’ll want to take advantage of. Right now you can score a $50 gift card from the fan-favorite activewear brand for just $40, which means you’re essentially getting $10 off your next purchase.

Apple iPad Air, Wi-Fi, 256GB ($675, originally $749; amazon.com)

Apple iPad Air, Wi-Fi, 256GB

Apple just announced a slew of new releases, which means several of its older models are seeing solid discounts. Today, the 2020 iPad Air is the latest device to go on sale, with the rose gold, 10.9-inch Wi-Fi-only model with 256GB of storage up for grabs for just $675 (the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this version). Pick it up from Amazon while it’s still in stock.

Apple AirPods Pro ($189.99, originally $249; woot.com)

Apples Apple AirPods Pro

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are back down to a respectable sale price at Woot!. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $189.99. Just be sure to shop before they sell out or the price goes back up.

Away

Away Away

Even if you don’t have any trips planned right now, you’ll want to shop Away’s latest sale event in preparation for the next time you hit the road. The Instagram-favorite travel brand is beloved by celebrities and, well, us — Underscored named the company’s Carry-On the best overall carry-on luggage — and now you can save when you bundle sets of two or three suitcases together. These coveted suitcases would make ideal gifts for grads or moms; don’t forget to personalize with one of the new monogram colors, just launched today.

