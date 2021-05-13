Paralyzed man uses his mind to form real-time sentences

(CNN) A man paralyzed from the neck down for almost a decade has used his mind to compose whole sentences in real-time, according to a new study.

Scientists implanted two tiny sensors made up of hair-fine electrodes -- 4 x 4 millimeters -- into the left side of his brain to allow him to write his thoughts -- a skill called "mindwriting" by researchers.

The man was 65 at the time of the study, which was conducted nine years after he suffered a spinal cord injury in 2007.

He was asked to imagine holding a pen and paper and then try to write.

The sensors placed in the outer layer of his brain detected the activity as he mentally visualized the movement. An algorithm then decoded the motion for each letter, translating it into text which appeared on a computer screen.

