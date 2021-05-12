Perseverance rover is ready to unlock the history of Mars

Photos from Perseverance's mission to Mars
Photos from Perseverance's mission to Mars
This image shows a debris shield, which protected the Ingenuity helicopter during landing. The helicopter can still be seen attached underneath the rover.
This image of Mars was taken during the Perseverance rover's first drive on March 4.
From its landing site, the rover could see a remnant of a fan-shaped deposit of sediments known as a delta (the raised area of dark brown rock in the middle ground).
This image of Mars' surface was taken using a camera mounted to the bottom of the rover.
This image shows the rover's wheel on the surface of the red planet.
The navigation cameras aboard NASA's Perseverance rover captured this view of the rover's deck on February 20.
This is the first color image released from Perseverance on the Martian surface. Rocks can be seen scattered around the landing site in Jezero Crater.
The rover took this image of its parachute during its descent to Mars.
Members of NASA mission control celebrate after receiving confirmation that the rover successfully touched down on Mars on February 18.
This image, from a camera on Perseverance's "jetpack" during the spacecraft's descent stage, captures the rover in midair just before its wheels touched down. This perspective has never been seen before on previous missions.
The Empire State Building in New York is illuminated in red on February 16 to mark Perseverance's scheduled landing on the red planet.
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, carrying the Perseverance rover, launches from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in July 2020.