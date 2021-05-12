Perseverance rover is ready to unlock the history of Mars

Photos: Photos from Perseverance's mission to Mars NASA's Perseverance rover took a selfie on Mars with the Ingenuity helicopter on Tuesday, April 6. The 4-pound helicopter is sitting about 13 feet away from the rover. Hide Caption 1 of 18

This image shows a debris shield, which protected the Ingenuity helicopter during landing. The helicopter can still be seen attached underneath the rover.

This image of Mars was taken during the Perseverance rover's first drive on March 4.

From its landing site, the rover could see a remnant of a fan-shaped deposit of sediments known as a delta (the raised area of dark brown rock in the middle ground).

This image of Mars' surface was taken using a camera mounted to the bottom of the rover.

This image shows the rover's wheel on the surface of the red planet.

The navigation cameras aboard NASA's Perseverance rover captured this view of the rover's deck on February 20.

This is the first color image released from Perseverance on the Martian surface. Rocks can be seen scattered around the landing site in Jezero Crater.

The rover took this image of its parachute during its descent to Mars.

Members of NASA mission control celebrate after receiving confirmation that the rover successfully touched down on Mars on February 18.

This image, from a camera on Perseverance's "jetpack" during the spacecraft's descent stage, captures the rover in midair just before its wheels touched down. This perspective has never been seen before on previous missions.

President Joe Biden watches coverage of the rover landing from the White House. "Congratulations to NASA and everyone whose hard work made Perseverance's historic landing possible," he said in a tweet. "Today proved once again that with the power of science and American ingenuity, nothing is beyond the realm of possibility."

Perseverance sent this image back shortly after landing on Mars. The rover will explore Jezero Crater, the site of an ancient lake that existed 3.9 billion years ago, and search for microfossils in the rocks and soil there.

The Empire State Building in New York is illuminated in red on February 16 to mark Perseverance's scheduled landing on the red planet.