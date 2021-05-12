Perseverance rover is ready to unlock the history of Mars

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 4:32 AM ET, Wed May 12, 2021

NASA&#39;s Perseverance rover took a selfie on Mars with &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/07/world/mars-perseverance-rover-helicopter-picture-scn-trnd/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the Ingenuity helicopter&lt;/a&gt; on Tuesday, April 6. The 4-pound helicopter is sitting about 13 feet away from the rover.
Photos: Photos from Perseverance's mission to Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover took a selfie on Mars with the Ingenuity helicopter on Tuesday, April 6. The 4-pound helicopter is sitting about 13 feet away from the rover.
Hide Caption
1 of 18
This image shows a debris shield, which protected the Ingenuity helicopter during landing. The helicopter can still be seen attached underneath the rover.
Photos: Photos from Perseverance's mission to Mars
This image shows a debris shield, which protected the Ingenuity helicopter during landing. The helicopter can still be seen attached underneath the rover.
Hide Caption
2 of 18
This image of Mars was taken during the Perseverance rover&#39;s first drive on March 4.
Photos: Photos from Perseverance's mission to Mars
This image of Mars was taken during the Perseverance rover's first drive on March 4.
Hide Caption
3 of 18
From its landing site, the rover could see a remnant of a fan-shaped deposit of sediments known as a delta (the raised area of dark brown rock in the middle ground).
Photos: Photos from Perseverance's mission to Mars
From its landing site, the rover could see a remnant of a fan-shaped deposit of sediments known as a delta (the raised area of dark brown rock in the middle ground).
Hide Caption
4 of 18
This image of Mars&#39; surface was taken using a camera mounted to the bottom of the rover.
Photos: Photos from Perseverance's mission to Mars
This image of Mars' surface was taken using a camera mounted to the bottom of the rover.
Hide Caption
5 of 18
This image shows the rover&#39;s wheel on the surface of the red planet.
Photos: Photos from Perseverance's mission to Mars
This image shows the rover's wheel on the surface of the red planet.
Hide Caption
6 of 18
The navigation cameras aboard NASA&#39;s Perseverance rover captured this view of the rover&#39;s deck on February 20.
Photos: Photos from Perseverance's mission to Mars
The navigation cameras aboard NASA's Perseverance rover captured this view of the rover's deck on February 20.
Hide Caption
7 of 18
This is the first color image released from Perseverance on the Martian surface. Rocks can be seen scattered around the landing site in Jezero Crater.
Photos: Photos from Perseverance's mission to Mars
This is the first color image released from Perseverance on the Martian surface. Rocks can be seen scattered around the landing site in Jezero Crater.
Hide Caption
8 of 18
The rover took this image of its parachute during its descent to Mars.
Photos: Photos from Perseverance's mission to Mars
The rover took this image of its parachute during its descent to Mars.
Hide Caption
9 of 18
Members of NASA mission control celebrate after receiving confirmation that the rover successfully touched down on Mars on February 18.
Photos: Photos from Perseverance's mission to Mars
Members of NASA mission control celebrate after receiving confirmation that the rover successfully touched down on Mars on February 18.
Hide Caption
10 of 18
This image, from a camera on Perseverance&#39;s &quot;jetpack&quot; during the spacecraft&#39;s descent stage, captures the rover in midair just before its wheels touched down. This perspective has never been seen before on previous missions.
Photos: Photos from Perseverance's mission to Mars
This image, from a camera on Perseverance's "jetpack" during the spacecraft's descent stage, captures the rover in midair just before its wheels touched down. This perspective has never been seen before on previous missions.
Hide Caption
11 of 18
President Joe Biden watches coverage of the rover landing from the White House. &quot;Congratulations to NASA and everyone whose hard work made Perseverance&#39;s historic landing possible,&quot; he said &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1362536116197470210?s=20&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;in a tweet.&lt;/a&gt; &quot;Today proved once again that with the power of science and American ingenuity, nothing is beyond the realm of possibility.&quot;
Photos: Photos from Perseverance's mission to Mars
President Joe Biden watches coverage of the rover landing from the White House. "Congratulations to NASA and everyone whose hard work made Perseverance's historic landing possible," he said in a tweet. "Today proved once again that with the power of science and American ingenuity, nothing is beyond the realm of possibility."
Hide Caption
12 of 18
Perseverance &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/NASAPersevere/status/1362507436611956736&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;sent this image back&lt;/a&gt; shortly after landing on Mars. The rover will explore Jezero Crater, the site of an ancient lake that existed 3.9 billion years ago, and search for microfossils in the rocks and soil there.
Photos: Photos from Perseverance's mission to Mars
Perseverance sent this image back shortly after landing on Mars. The rover will explore Jezero Crater, the site of an ancient lake that existed 3.9 billion years ago, and search for microfossils in the rocks and soil there.
Hide Caption
13 of 18
The Empire State Building in New York is illuminated in red on February 16 to mark Perseverance&#39;s scheduled landing on the red planet.
Photos: Photos from Perseverance's mission to Mars
The Empire State Building in New York is illuminated in red on February 16 to mark Perseverance's scheduled landing on the red planet.
Hide Caption
14 of 18
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, carrying the Perseverance rover, launches from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in July 2020.
Photos: Photos from Perseverance's mission to Mars
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, carrying the Perseverance rover, launches from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in July 2020.
Hide Caption
15 of 18