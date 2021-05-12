A robotic 'Ironhand' could protect factory workers from injuries

(CNN) Working in a factory or warehouse can mean doing the same task over and over, and that repetition can lead to chronic injury. Now, a battery-powered glove could help workers by taking some of the strain.

The "Ironhand" glove strengthens the wearer's grip, meaning they don't have to use as much force to perform repetitive manual tasks. Its developer, Bioservo, says it can increase the wearer's hand strength by 20%.

The Swedish company describes the system as a "soft exoskeleton." Exoskeletons are an external device that supports and protects the body, typically increasing strength and endurance. Most have a rigid structure, but the Ironhand is soft, like a regular glove.

Reducing fatigue

"When you have the glove on, it provides strength and reduces the effort needed when lifting objects," says Mikael Wester, Bioservo's marketing director. "It's all in order to reduce fatigue and prevent strain injuries in the long run."

The Ironhand system was developed with General Motors as a partner.

