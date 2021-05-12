A robotic 'Ironhand' could protect factory workers from injuries

The &quot;Ironhand&quot; system is designed to increase the wearer&#39;s hand strength.
The "Ironhand" system is designed to increase the wearer's hand strength.

(CNN)Working in a factory or warehouse can mean doing the same task over and over, and that repetition can lead to chronic injury. Now, a battery-powered glove could help workers by taking some of the strain.

The "Ironhand" glove strengthens the wearer's grip, meaning they don't have to use as much force to perform repetitive manual tasks. Its developer, Bioservo, says it can increase the wearer's hand strength by 20%.
The Swedish company describes the system as a "soft exoskeleton." Exoskeletons are an external device that supports and protects the body, typically increasing strength and endurance. Most have a rigid structure, but the Ironhand is soft, like a regular glove.
    Reducing fatigue

      "When you have the glove on, it provides strength and reduces the effort needed when lifting objects," says Mikael Wester, Bioservo's marketing director. "It's all in order to reduce fatigue and prevent strain injuries in the long run."
        The Ironhand system was developed with General Motors as a partner.
        The system consists of a backpack, which houses the power pack, and artificial tendons that connect to the glove. There are sensors on each fingertip which switch on the motor when a user grabs an object. A remote control or app can be used to adjust the strength and sensitivity of the grip.
        Wester says applications include assembly on the production line in the automotive industry, using tools in construction and lifting heavy objects in warehouses.
          Each Ironhand system costs around €3,000 ($3,620). The device also collects data that allows the company to assess the wearer's risk of developing strain injuries.
          According to the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work, work-related neck and upper limb disorders are the most common occupational disease in Europe, costing national economies up to 2% of their gross national product.

          From NASA to General Motors

          The glove was originally intended for workers in a very different setting to the factory floor. NASA developed an early version of the technology, called "Robo-Glove," to help astronauts grasp objects and carry out work in space.
          The Ironhand system being used for assembling parts in the automobile industry.
          Bioservo licensed the design in 2016 and then partnered with auto manufacturer General Motors (GM) to develop the glove for its workers.