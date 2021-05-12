Authorities are searching for a missing 7-year-old who disappeared on a Texas beach

(CNN) Authorities are searching for a seven-year-old boy who disappeared while at a Texas beach with his family Tuesday night.

A boat crew and helicopter began the search near the Galveston Seawall after the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston got notice of the missing child around 8 p.m. local time, a press release from the Coast Guard said.

The boy was last seen wearing black shorts, according to the release.

"Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew," the release said.

The Galveston Seawall lies along the Gulf of Mexico on the southeastern part of the island, about 50 miles south of Houston.

