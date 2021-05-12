Vital Memphis bridge shut down after officials find structural crack

(CNN) Transportation officials discovered a crack Tuesday in a major artery in American infrastructure, meaning it could be closed for months.

The Hernando de Soto Bridge on Interstate 40 in Memphis, Tennessee, was entirely shutdown Tuesday and will be closed for emergency repairs, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

TDOT released photos of the crack that shut down the I-40 Hernando de Soto Bridge.

Tennessee shares responsibility for the bridge with the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT), who discovered the crack during a routine inspection and immediately shut down the bridge, the release said.

"For the motoring public's safety, the bridge will be entirely shut down while crews investigate the crack's extent further and then repair the problem, which could take some time," the TDOT release read.

Detours are in place in Tennessee and Arkansas with traffic being rerouted in both directions to Interstate 55 as an alternate route across the river. It is unknown how long the bridge will be closed. Authorities have also shut down river traffic until further notice.

