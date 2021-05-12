A man is arrested on a murder charge in the disappearance of a 2-year-old boy in Las Vegas

(CNN) Las Vegas police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with the disappearance of a 2-year-old boy last week, the police department said.

Terrell Rhodes, 27, was booked for the murder of Amari Nicholson, who has not been seen since May 5, said Lt. Richard Meyers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

"This case started out as a missing persons investigation, and unfortunately, I'm here to tell you today that it is now a homicide," Meyers said Tuesday evening.

"During the course of the investigation, it became clear that the circumstances were suspicious," Meyers told reporters. "As the investigation progressed, it became very clear to us that Terrell Rhodes was our primary suspect."

Police released video of Terrell Rhodes, the man they arrested for the murder of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson.

Police did not say what relationship Rhodes had to Nicholson or if the child's body had been recovered.

