Texas officials move forward on requesting posthumous pardon for George Floyd

(CNN) Local officials in Texas unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday calling for a posthumous pardon for George Floyd on a drug charge from more than 15 years ago.

Floyd died in May of 2020 after former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for over nine minutes . Chauvin was convicted last month of two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter.

In 2004, Floyd was convicted on a drug charge for an alleged sale of $10 of crack cocaine in Texas.

At the time, Floyd pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 months of jail time, according to a resolution put forth by the Harris County Commissioners Court.

