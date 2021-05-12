Two California police officers were killed while on duty in a 24-hour span, officials say

(CNN) Two California police officers were killed while on duty in the span of 24 hours, officials said Tuesday.

Detective Luca Benedetti with the San Luis Obispo Police Department was fatally shot Monday evening by a suspect in an apartment complex while police were executing a search warrant for allegedly stolen property, the department said Tuesday. Another officer, Detective Steven Orozco, was wounded during that shooting and was treated at a hospital.

In Stockton, Officer Jimmy Inn was shot and killed Tuesday morning while responding to a domestic violence call, officials said. The suspect who shot Inn was killed by another officer who later arrived on the scene.

The shootings followed a weekend in which there were at least 11 mass shootings in the US that left at least 17 people dead and 35 wounded, CNN reporting and analysis of data from Gun Violence Archive, local media and police reports show.

CNN defines a mass shooting as an incident with four or more people killed or wounded by gunfire, excluding the shooter.

