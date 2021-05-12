A Palestinian walks next to a building destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on Thursday, May 13.
Khalil Hamra/AP

In pictures: Violence escalates after clashes in Jerusalem

Updated 12:38 PM ET, Thu May 13, 2021

Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians escalated this week as Palestinian militants in Gaza fired hundreds of rockets into Israel, which in turn ramped up airstrikes across Gaza.

The militants say they fired their rockets in response to the actions of Israeli police who fired stun grenades inside the Aqsa mosque, one of Jerusalem's holiest sites, on Monday morning. Video from the compound showed long-running exchanges between Palestinians throwing rocks and Israeli police firing rubber-coated bullets.

For several weeks now, Jerusalem has seen repeated confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli police across the city. One of the main sources of growing unrest has been the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from their homes in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

On Sunday, Israel's Supreme Court postponed an appeal hearing on the decades-long legal case. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that while Israel does not seek an intensification of hostilities, "the current conflict could continue for some time." He said the barrage of missiles from Gaza "crossed a line" and vowed to "respond with great force."

Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards Gaza from their position near the southern Israeli city of Sderot on May 13.
Menahem Kahana/AFP/Getty Images
Israeli security forces detain a Palestinian man outside the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City on May 13.
Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images
Julianna Sror views the damage to her apartment after it was hit by a rocket fired from Gaza overnight in Petah Tikva, Israel, on May 13.
Oded Balilty/AP
A fireball engulfs the Al-Walid building, which was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City early on May 13.
AFP/Getty Images
A man checks damage following a rocket attack from Gaza in the central Israeli city of Petah Tikva on May 13.
Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP/Getty Images
Muslims perform the morning Eid al-Fitr prayer, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem on May 13.
Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images
A passenger rolls his luggage at the nearly deserted Ben Gurion airport in Lod, Israel, on May 13. Global airlines are canceling flights to Israel as clashes intensify between the country's military and Palestinian militants.
GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP/Getty Images
Israeli police patrol Lod during clashes on Wednesday, May 12.
Heidi Levine/AP