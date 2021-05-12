Palestinians inspect a vehicle destroyed by an Israeli air strike after the bodies of its occupants were retrieved, in Gaza City on Wednesday, May 12.
Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images

In pictures: Violence escalates after clashes in Jerusalem

Updated 10:22 AM ET, Wed May 12, 2021

Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images

Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians escalated this week as Palestinian militants in Gaza fired hundreds of rockets into Israel, which in turn ramped up airstrikes across Gaza.

The militants say they fired their rockets in response to the actions of Israeli police who fired stun grenades inside the Al-Aqsa mosque, one of Jerusalem's holiest sites, on Monday morning. Video from the compound showed long-running exchanges between Palestinians throwing rocks and Israeli police firing rubber-coated bullets.

For several weeks now, Jerusalem has seen repeated confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli police across the city. One of the main sources of growing unrest has been the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from their homes in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

On Sunday, Israel's Supreme Court postponed an appeal hearing on the decades-long legal case. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that while Israel does not seek an intensification of hostilities, "the current conflict could continue for some time." He said the barrage of missiles from Gaza "crossed a line" and vowed to "respond with great force."

A man walks through debris after a rocket launched from the Gaza strip struck an area in Holon, Israel, on May 12.
Amir Levy/Getty Images
An aerial view on May 12 shows the remains of a tower building in Gaza City, which was destroyed in Israeli air strikes.
Mohammed Salem/Reuters
Torah scrolls, Jewish holy scriptures, are removed from a synagogue which was burned during confrontations between Israeli Arab demonstrators and police, on May 12, in Lod, Israel.
Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
Smoke billows from an Israeli air strike on the Hanadi compound in Gaza City, on Tuesday, May 11.
Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images
An Israeli firefighter extinguishes a burning bus after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Holon, Israel, on May 11.
Avshalom Sassoni/AP
A stun grenade fired by Israeli forces explodes as Palestinians take part in an anti-Israel protest in Hebron, West Bank, on May 11.
Mussa Qawasma/Reuters
People sit on a staircase of a house in Ashkelon, Israel, as rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip, on May 11.
Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance/Getty Images
A streak of light is seen from Ashkelon, Israel, as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel on May 11.
Amir Cohen/Reuters