The outdoor industry has seen a huge boom over the last year, and now that summer is right around the corner you might be thinking about getting outside and camping. It’s actually a great idea, since studies have shown that nature makes us happier, and that being among vegetation can help you live longer.

Camping is also just a great way to get away from home for a much-needed vacation. But if you’ve never gone into the wilderness before, camping can seem daunting. To help walk you through it, we asked experts for some tips and gear advice to make your first time out as fun as possible.

“The pandemic and lockdowns sparked a massive spike in outdoor recreation, and more people than ever are getting outside,” says Backcountry gearhead Rob Lindsen. “It’s great to see people getting to experience so many new, fun outdoor activities, but it is important for new outdoor users to learn proper outdoor etiquette and principles, like Leave No Trace.”

Leave No Trace is an easy set of seven principles to follow when you venture into nature so you can help minimize your impact. They include planning, traveling on durable surfaces, proper disposal of waste, leaving what you find, respecting wildlife, being considerate of others and minimizing campfire impacts. “Don’t make a campfire unless you’re 110% comfortable and sure it’s safe (and legal) to do so, and never leave a fire unattended until it’s completely put out,” Lindsen says. “Too many forest fires get started by careless campers!”

iStock

Dennis A. Vásquez, bureau chief of field operations at New Mexico State Parks, says planning is key when camping. “Do some online research on the area where you are going camping,” he says. “Be aware of forecasted rain, extreme temperatures and other weather conditions. Prepare accordingly.”

Campspot ambassador Kendra Clapp Olguín, who lives in an Airstream with her partner and fellow Campspot ambassador, Tyler D. Way, says actually figuring out where you’re going to camp is one of the most important parts of planning. “Finding a campground or campsite can be a daunting process, so I always recommend that first-time campers turn to Campspot,” says Olguín. “Further, a great way to introduce yourself to camping is to go with friends who have camped before.” Other than Campspot, reservation sites such as ReserveAmerica, Dyrt and Recreation.gov are extremely helpful when looking for a place to camp. You can search by location and browse different campgrounds with varying amenities so you can find a perfect camping experience. “It is strongly advised to make campsite reservations in advance, when that option is available,” says Vásquez. “A less popular, lesser crowded area might be a good introductory experience.”

iStock

When it comes to gear, you’ll need a few camping necessities like a tent and sleeping bag, but Olguín encourages new campers not to go wild buying a long list of camping items. “For your first trip, keep the camping equipment essential,” she says. “You’ll learn from experience what equipment and items work best for your style of camping.” Vásquez echoes this too. “It’s not necessary to buy the fanciest or most expensive equipment,” he says. “Start with basic, solid, modestly priced equipment. If you get hooked on camping, you can upgrade as you go along.” REI and Backcountry have brands that fit into this category with REI Co-op and Stoic, both of which have quality gear that’s typically cheaper than other big brands.

Below, we’ve followed our experts’ advice and listed out camping gear that’s sure to help you adventure all summer long.

Camping tents and chairs

REI Co-Op Grand Hut 4 Tent ($299; rei.com)

REI REI Co-Op Grand Hut 4 Tent

“Prepare a checklist in advance that accounts for shelter, clothing, footwear, water [and] food,” says Vásquez. For a tent, this four-person option from REI is a great choice for beginners. It fits three comfortably and four not so comfortably, but its high ceiling allows you to stand up inside — a luxury not common in tents.

Stoic Madrone 4 Tent ($139.97, originally $199.95; backcountry.com)

Backcountry Stoic Madrone 4 Tent

“Our in-house brand, Stoic, makes a ton of great gear that’s an awesome value for both beginners and experienced campers alike,” says Lindsen. The Madrone 4 is a three-season tent, which means it’s built for everything but winter camping. Setup is easy, and it comes with two vestibules so you can stash your gear right outside of the tent and it’ll still be protected from the weather.

Amazon Basics Portable Camping Chair ($37.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Amazon Basics Portable Camping Chair

“Bring a comfy camp chair; it’s a must-have for roasting s’mores by a fire, and great for napping in the sun during the day,” says Lindsen. This chair from Amazon is simple, with tons of cushioning and built-in beverage-cooler pouches.

Woods Mammoth Folding Padded Camping Chair ($79; woodscanada.com)

Woods Canada Woods Mammoth Folding Padded Camping Chair

This chair is Olguín’s go-to for chilling at the campsite. “Inexpensive, oversized camping chairs …. allow you to sit with your legs criss-cross comfortably,” she says.

Sleeping bags, blankets and pads

Kelty Cosmic 20 Sleeping Bag (starting $149.95; rei.com)

REI Kelty Cosmic 20 Sleeping Bag

A sleeping bag that keeps you warm at night is essential, so make sure to research how cold it will get at night. Sleeping bags have temperature ratings, but most of the time those numbers are lower-limit comfort ratings. That means if you have a 20-degree bag, it definitely doesn’t mean you’ll be snuggly and warm on a 20-degree night. In fact, you’ll probably be quite cold. This Kelty bag’s lower limit is 21 degrees and its comfort rating is 32 degrees, meaning it should keep you warm and comfy on most nights from late spring into early fall, depending on the climate.

L.L.Bean Flannel-Lined Camp Sleeping Bag, 40° ($99; llbean.com)

L.L.Bean L.L.Bean Flannel-Lined Camp Sleeping Bag, 40°

If you’re planning on summer camping, this cooler bag from L.L.Bean will do the trick. Plus, its flannel-lined build is more comfortable than the polyester you typically find in warmer bags.

REI Co-Op Siesta Hooded 25 Double Sleeping Bag ($199; rei.com)

REI REI Co-Op Siesta Hooded 25 Double Sleeping Bag

If you’re camping with your partner and don’t want to sleep in separate bags, this double bag is the perfect solution. Built with two hoods equipped with pillow pockets, dual two-way zippers and an interior stash pocket, you and your camping buddy will stay cozy and snuggly all night long.

Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket ($99; rumpl.com)

Rumpl Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket

If summer camping gets too hot, you might want to consider just using a blanket instead of a full-on sleeping bag. This puffy blanket from Rumpl is perfect for warm-weather camping, or you can bring it on colder trips to bundle up when you’re relaxing around the fire at night.

Pendleton Yakima Camp Blanket ($169; rei.com)

REI Pendleton Yakima Camp Blanket

Olguín loves to bring this gorgeous Pendleton wool blanket with her camping to keep her warm by the fire. “Wool is naturally fire-resistant, so we feel safe using these blankets around the campfire,” she says.

Therm-a-Rest LuxuryMap Sleeping Pad (starting at $129.95; rei.com)

REI Therm-a-Rest LuxuryMap Sleeping Pad

“Don’t skip bringing a sleeping pad either; a bad night’s sleep can quickly ruin any camping trip,” says Lindsen. This option from Therm-a-Rest is 3 inches thick to ensure comfort all night long.

REI Co-Op Trailbreak Self-Inflating Sleeping Pad ($69.95; rei.com)

REI REI Co-Op Trailbreak Self-Inflating Sleeping Pad

This pad self-inflates so you won’t be sitting there blowing up your pad for 20 minutes. Plus, it’s 1.75 inches thick and insulated to help keep you warm on colder nights.

Camping cooking gear

“A huge part of camping is cooking, and depending on how you view it … it can be a bit of a headache planning out meals, bringing not only all of the ingredients but also the equipment to cook it. It adds up,” says Olguín. “One tip I have for first-time campers is to eat out at a local restaurant or café a few times throughout your trip so you’re not inundated with meal prep and execution.” For the days you are cooking at your site, you’ll at least need a camp stove, some gas and utensils to get by.

Camp Chef Everest 2X High-Pressure Stove ($159; rei.com)

REI Camp Chef Everest 2X High-Pressure Stove

Our editors love this stove, as its two large burners were enough to cook for seven people on a weeklong camping trip. It’s equipped with an auto-ignition, has a heat output of 20,000 British thermal units (Btu) per burner and folds down with a locking lid for easy transport.

Coleman Gas Camping Stove ($99.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Coleman Gas Camping Stove

This cheaper stove from Coleman is a lighter option, and has wind-blocking panels so you won’t have to constantly worry about the breeze blowing out your flame.

Coleman Propane Fuel, 2-Pack ($23.46, originally $27.12; amazon.com)

Amazon Coleman Propane Fuel, 4-Pack

If you’re cooking on your trip, you’ll need to stock up on propane fuel. Plus, if you buy a gas lantern you’ll need to bring along even more canisters, which is why we like this two-pack so you’ll have one for your lantern and one for your stove. Each canister can give you approximately one hour of cooking on high with a two burner stove, depending on the stove, so make sure to buy enough for your whole trip.

Aeropress Coffee and Espresso Maker ($29.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Aeropress Coffee and Espresso Maker

You probably can’t bring your whole home coffee setup, but the Aeropress is a fantastic option to get your daily caffeine fix out in the woods. Recommended by Olguín, it’s super light and packable, simple to use and easy to clean up.

Light My Fire MealKit ($29.95; rei.com)

REI Light My Fire MealKit

You probably don’t want to bring your plates and glasses from home out into the woods, which is where this compact mess kit comes in. It includes a spork, plate, cup and even a cutting board and strainer for all your cooking needs.

Coleman 70-Quart Xtreme 5-Day Heavy-Duty Cooler ($48, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Coleman 70-Quart Xtreme 5-Day Heavy-Duty Cooler

While you can go all out and buy a fancy cooler that can keep your food ice cold for over a week, this cheaper cooler will easily do the job for a weekend trip.

Lodge Preseasoned Cast-Iron Skillet ($17.90, originally $26.68; amazon.com)

Amazon Lodge Preseasoned Cast-Iron Skillet

You can easily bring the pots and pans from your kitchen, but if you want to cook over the campfire or just want a more outdoorsy feel to your cooking, a cast-iron skillet is a must.

Camping lanterns and headlamps

Coleman Gas Lantern ($29.97, originally $44.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Coleman Gas Lantern

Probably the most classic camping lantern out there, this propane-fueled option from Coleman gets surprisingly bright at up to 1,000 lumens. One 16.4-ounce propane cylinder will fuel this lantern on high for up to 7.5 hours, so your campsite can stay illuminated deep into the night.

Black Diamond Moji Lantern ($19.95; backcountry.com)

Backcountry Black Diamond Moji Lantern

This lantern is cheaper and more portable, and it takes AAA batteries instead of propane. It’s a nifty lantern if you just need to illuminate a picnic table for cards or the inside of your tent.

Petzl Actik Core Headlamp ($69.95; backcountry.com)

Backcountry Petzl Actik Core Headlamp

“You can get by using your phone’s light or a flashlight, but a headlamp will make your life a lot easier,” says Lindsen. “I like the Petzl Actik Core, as it can be easily charged with a Micro USB cable but also works with AAAs.”

Other camping accessories

Roo Single Camping Hammock ($69; kammok.com)

Kammok Roo Double Camping Hammock

There’s nothing like swinging among the trees in a hammock. This one from Kammok is super packable and easy to set up — just be sure to snag a suspension system so you can hang and relax in the woods.

Rocky Mountain Goods Firewood Tongs ($13.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Rocky Mountain Goods Firewood Tongs

To keep your fire going, you’ll have to add and maneuver logs over the flames, which is much easier with a pair of tongs, according to Olguín. “I don’t know why, but it took us too long to get firewood tongs,” she says. “Much safer and easier than trying to pick up logs with other logs. These fold down nice and small too.”

Fatwood Fire Starter Box ($37.63, originally $66.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Fatwood Fire Starter Box

Starting a fire can be hard, but luckily fire starters like these from Fatwood make it a breeze. “They claim to be the easiest to use all-natural fire starter, and I would agree,” Olguín says. “I also like that they blend into the campfire, unlike other fire starters.”

Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover ($119; rei.com)

REI Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover

Having a fleece or jacket is nice to have for when the temperatures dip at night. Olguín absolutely loves this pullover from Patagonia: “When I die, I’ll get buried in this for eternal comfort.”

Patagonia Torrentshell 3L Jacket ($149; backcountry.com)

Backcountry Patagonia Torrentshell 3L Jacket

If an unexpected rain storm passes through, you don’t want to get caught and get soaked. This lightweight jacket from Patagonia will keep you protected from even torrential downpours.

Hawaiian Tropic Island Sport Sunscreen Spray Clear Coconut ($8.92, originally $9.69; amazon.com)

Amazon Hawaiian Tropic Island Sport Sunscreen Spray Clear Coconut

You won’t have fond memories of your camping trip if you come back burnt to a crisp. Avoid sunburns with this sunscreen, which was our pick for best sunscreen of 2021.

Cutter Backwoods Insect Repellent, 2-Pack ($10.54; amazon.com)

Amazon Cutter Backwoods Insect Repellent, 2-Pack

Nothing ruins a camping trip like dozens of bug bites, so stay protected with this bug spray, which was our pick for best DEET bug spray of 2021.