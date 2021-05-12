CNN —

Just like your shoe or bag collection, sunglasses are something you likely don’t overhaul season after season. You likely have a few go-to styles that you’ve worn with some regularity over the last few years, supplemented by some on-trend styles that ebb and flow by the year.

But with so much anticipation ahead of a summer that could actually be spent with people you love, we asked fashion experts for their absolute favorite, top-rated, under-$150 sunglasses styles.

The consensus? While frame shapes and styles are susceptible to the trend cycle, there are a few perennial favorites that crop up year after year, no matter what. “In my opinion, every well-dressed person should have a pair of oversized aviators in their arsenal,” says Shelby Hyde, a shopping editor at Harper’s Bazaar. “Along with a chic design, they are extremely versatile and can be worn with just about everything. Not to mention they look great on all face shapes.”

Ahead, top-rated under-$150 sunglasses that fashion editors recommend.

Quay All In 52mm Mini Aviator Sunglasses ($65; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Quay All In 52mm Mini Aviator Sunglasses

“I’m not typically a fan of oversized frames, but these have been getting tons of extra wear in my closet,” says freelance fashion writer Danielle Naer. “I like pairing them with my favorite ’70s-era pieces: wide-leg denims and collared shirts.”

Wren Angular Rectangle Sunglasses ($16; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters Wren Angular Rectangle Sunglasses

“Angular sunnies in pastel colors are perfect for summoning spring. I love seeing these Wren sunnies styled with like-toned handbags and shoes for a monochrome moment,” Naer says. Customers agree: One reviewer calls these “super cute and a flattering shape.”

Warby Parker Abe Sunglasses ($145; warbyparker.com)

Warby Parker Warby Parker Abe Sunglasses

“I’m a fan of a classic aviator shape, but I’m liking this ever-so-subtly more angular version at the moment. It’s modern, minimal and takes up a little less face real estate,” says freelance fashion writer Gina Marinelli.

Spitfire Mexico ‘88 Men’s Aviator Sunglasses ($72; asos.com)

Asos Spitfire Mexico '88 Men's Aviator Sunglasses

These aviators give a little bit of ’80s flair to any outfit with colored lenses and a retro style, including molded nose pads and a sleek brow-bar detail.

Le Specs Total Eclipse Sunglasses ($62.30, originally $89; shopbop.com)

Shopbop Le Specs Total Eclipse Sunglasses

“As much as I admire a statement frame, the truth is that you’ll catch me in a slightly oversized black pair most of the time,” says Marinelli. “I’m planning to add these to my rotation next.”

Ted Baker London 58mm Aviator Sunglasses ($149; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Ted Baker London 58mm Aviator Sunglasses

“I love a retro pair of sunnies, and these Ted Baker aviators are a ’70s dream,” says Angela Melero, The Zoe Report’s executive editor.

Marc Jacobs Women’s Cat-Eye Sunglasses ($120; bloomingdales.com)

Bloomingdales Marc Jacobs Women's Cat-Eye Sunglasses

“Every woman’s collection needs a cat-eye pair — a trend that Marc Jacobs dressed up by tying in glitter accents,” Naer says. “These are a personal favorite of mine for their edgy sophistication.”

Aster Chunky Rectangle Sunglasses ($16; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters Aster Chunky Rectangle Sunglasses

“The Aster’s tortoise frame makes the pair extra versatile, pairing seamlessly head-to-toe black outfits just as well as, say, a tangerine sundress,” says Naer. “The boxy frame is for those who aren’t afraid to be a bit daring with their eyewear.” Plus, these have more than 70 glowing 5-star ratings.

Le Specs Recovery Sunglasses ($79; shopbop.com)

Shopbop Le Specs Recovery Sunglasses

“Much like aviators, all-black sunglasses that cover the majority of your eyes are a daily essential,” says Hyde. “They’ll come in handy, for early morning flights especially.”

Lyon Men’s Sunglasses ($95; warbyparker.com)

Warby Parker Lyon Men's Sunglasses

These simple black sunglasses match with nearly everything, and their clean, rectangular shape and small blue detail ensure you’re looking sharp everywhere you go.

Margot Chunky Rectangle Sunglasses ($16; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters Margot Chunky Rectangle Sunglasses

“To add a pop of color to your eyewear collection, stick with lucite pastels for a more subtle approach,” Hyde recommends. “This pair is particularly great for its featherweight but sturdy design.”

Sulu Eco-Friendly Sunglasses in Sand ($64.95; pelavision.com)

Pela Vision Sulu Eco-Friendly Sunglasses in San

These sunglasses come in a nice light beige, which will be a perfect pairing with bright summer shirts. Plus, these sunglasses are eco-friendly and 100% biodegradable.

Warby Parker Morgan Sunglasses ($95; warbyparker.com)

Warby Parker Warby Parker Morgan Sunglasses

“Round lenses are picking up steam for summer, and at $95, this pair will be the perfect pick for sunny days ahead,” Melero says.

Hancock Round Sunglasses ($35; italic.com)

Italic Hancock Round Sunglasses

Speaking of round sunglasses, these ones from Italic scream the Italian Riviera and come in two shades of tortoiseshell as well as black.

Cole Round Men’s Sunglasses ($20; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters Cole Round Men's Sunglasses

Another pair of simple round sunglasses, these come in black or a neutral tortoiseshell pattern.

Ginger Slim Cat-Eye Sunglasses ($18; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters Ginger Slim Cat-Eye Sunglasses

“Your summer essentials should include just one pair of playful sunglasses that can be worn on festive occasions,” says Hyde. “Opt for a retro cat-eye style to keep it sleek and chic.”

Warby Parker Rhea Sunglasses in Truffle Tortoise ($95; warbyparker.com)

Warby Parker Warby Parker Rhea Sunglasses in Truffle Tortoise

These tortoiseshell-framed sunglasses are one of Warby Parker’s staff picks. “They’re modern and timeless at the same time,” the Warby Parker staff says.

Le Specs Luxe Women’s Deep Shade Square Sunglasses ($77.40, originally $129; bloomingdales.com)

Bloomingdales Le Specs Luxe Women's Deep Shade Square Sunglasses

“These sunnies give me a ’70s vibe, which is one of my favorite fashion decades,” says Micaéla Verrelien, a New York City-based model and influencer.

Le Specs For-Never Mine Sunglasses ($55.30, originally $79; shopbop.com)

Shopbop Le Specs For-Never Mine Sunglasses

“I always need a funky, novelty pair of sunnies for those days I want to make a statement,” Melero says.

Poppy Lissiman Stevie Sunglasses ($115; shopbop.com)

Shopbop Poppy Lissiman Stevie Sunglasses

“These sunnies are fun and bold,” says Verrelien. “Everyone needs one pair of shades with a print.”

Fairfax Chunky Rectangle Sunglasses ($16; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters Fairfax Chunky Rectangle Sunglasses

“I love colorful sunglasses. Not only are they vibrant, but they help get you summer-ready,” says Verrelien.

Fruit Punch/Aqua Sunglasses ($25; knockaround.com)

Knockaround Fruit Punch/Aqua Sunglasses

The ideal pair for a trip to the beach, these colorful specs from Knockaround are super lightweight and only $25.

Riley Sunglasses ($129; liingoeyewear.com)

Liingo Eyewear Riley Sunglasses

These square frames come in a clear cobalt, so you can still add a little pop of color without overpowering your whole outfit.

BP. 50mm Rectangular Sunglasses ($15; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom BP. 50mm Rectangular Sunglasses

With exclusively 5-star reviews, these ’70s-inspired rectangle frames are perfectly on-trend.

BP. 50mm Cat-Eye Sunglasses ($15; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom BP. 50mm Cat-Eye Sunglasses

“There’s something timelessly cool about a pair of tortoiseshell sunnies,” Marinelli says. “In a retro cat-eye shape, this pair is super playful without veering into costumey or gimmicky.”