Just like your shoe or bag collection, sunglasses are something you likely don’t overhaul season after season. You likely have a few go-to styles that you’ve worn with some regularity over the last few years, supplemented by some on-trend styles that ebb and flow by the year.

But with so much anticipation ahead of a summer that could actually be spent with people you love, we asked fashion experts for their absolute favorite, top-rated, under-$150 sunglasses styles.

The consensus? While frame shapes and styles are susceptible to the trend cycle, there are a few perennial favorites that crop up year after year, no matter what. “In my opinion, every well-dressed person should have a pair of oversized aviators in their arsenal,” says Shelby Hyde, a shopping editor at Harper’s Bazaar. “Along with a chic design, they are extremely versatile and can be worn with just about everything. Not to mention they look great on all face shapes.”

Ahead, top-rated under-$150 sunglasses that fashion editors recommend.

Quay All In 52-Millimeter Mini Aviator Sunglasses ($65; nordstrom.com)

Quay All In 52-Millimeter Mini Aviator Sunglasses
“I’m not typically a fan of oversized frames, but these have been getting tons of extra wear in my closet,” says freelance fashion writer Danielle Naer. “I like pairing them with my favorite ’70s-era pieces: wide-leg denims and collared shirts.”

Wren Angular Rectangle Sunglasses ($16; urbanoutfitters.com)

Wren Angular Rectangle Sunglasses
“Angular sunnies in pastel colors are perfect for summoning spring. I love seeing these Wren sunnies styled with like-toned handbags and shoes for a monochrome moment,” Naer says. Customers agree: One reviewer calls these “super cute and a flattering shape.”

Warby Parker Abe Sunglasses ($145; warbyparker.com)

Warby Parker Abe Sunglasses
“I’m a fan of a classic aviator shape, but I’m liking this ever-so-subtly more angular version at the moment. It’s modern, minimal and takes up a little less face real estate,” says freelance fashion writer Gina Marinelli.

Le Specs Total Eclipse Sunglasses ($62.30, originally $89; shopbop.com)

Le Specs Total Eclipse Sunglasses
“As much as I admire a statement frame, the truth is that you’ll catch me in a slightly oversized black pair most of the time,” says Marinelli. “I’m planning to add these to my rotation next.”

Ted Baker London 58-Millimeter Aviator Sunglasses ($149; nordstrom.com)

Ted Baker London 58-Millimeter Aviator Sunglasses
“I love a retro pair of sunnies, and these Ted Baker aviators are a ’70s dream,” says Angela Melero, The Zoe Report’s executive editor.

Marc Jacobs Women’s Cat-Eye Sunglasses ($120; bloomingdales.com)

Marc Jacobs Women's Cat-Eye Sunglasses
“Every woman’s collection needs a cat-eye pair — a trend that Marc Jacobs dressed up by tying in glitter accents,” Naer says. “These are a personal favorite of mine for their edgy sophistication.”

Aster Chunky Rectangle Sunglasses ($16; urbanoutfitters.com)

Aster Chunky Rectangle Sunglasses
“The Aster’s tortoise frame makes the pair extra versatile, pairing seamlessly head-to-toe black outfits just as well as, say, a tangerine sundress,” says Naer. “The boxy frame is for those who aren’t afraid to be a bit daring with their eyewear.” Plus, these have more than 70 glowing 5-star ratings.

Le Specs Recovery Sunglasses ($79; shopbop.com)

Le Specs Recovery Sunglasses
“Much like aviators, all-black sunglasses that cover the majority of your eyes are a daily essential,” says Hyde. “They’ll come in handy, for early morning flights especially.”

Margot Chunky Rectangle Sunglasses ($16; urbanoutfitters.com)

Margot Chunky Rectangle Sunglasses
“To add a pop of color to your eyewear collection, stick with lucite pastels for a more subtle approach,” Hyde recommends. “This pair is particularly great for its featherweight but sturdy design.”

Warby Parker Morgan Sunglasses ($95; warbyparker.com)

Warby Parker Morgan Sunglasses
“Round lenses are picking up steam for summer, and at $95, this pair will be the perfect pick for sunny days ahead,” Melero says.

Hancock Round Sunglasses ($35; italic.com)

Hancock Round Sunglasses
Speaking of round sunglasses, these ones from Italic scream the Italian Riviera and come in two shades of tortoiseshell as well as black.

Ginger Slim Cat-Eye Sunglasses ($18; urbanoutfitters.com)

Ginger Slim Cat-Eye Sunglasses
“Your summer essentials should include just one pair of playful sunglasses that can be worn on festive occasions,” says Hyde. “Opt for a retro cat-eye style to keep it sleek and chic.”

Warby Parker Rhea Sunglasses in Truffle Tortoise ($95; warbyparker.com)

Warby Parker Rhea Sunglasses in Truffle Tortoise
These tortoiseshell-framed sunglasses are one of Warby Parker’s staff picks. “They’re modern and timeless at the same time,” the Warby Parker staff says.

Le Specs Luxe Women’s Deep Shade Square Sunglasses ($77.40, originally $129; bloomingdales.com)

Le Specs Luxe Women's Deep Shade Square Sunglasses
“These sunnies give me a ’70s vibe, which is one of my favorite fashion decades,” says Micaéla Verrelien, a New York City-based model and influencer.

Le Specs For-Never Mine Sunglasses ($55.30, originally $79; shopbop.com)

Le Specs For-Never Mine Sunglasses
“I always need a funky, novelty pair of sunnies for those days I want to make a statement,” Melero says.

Poppy Lissiman Stevie Sunglasses ($115; shopbop.com)

Poppy Lissiman Stevie Sunglasses
“These sunnies are fun and bold,” says Verrelien. “Everyone needs one pair of shades with a print.”

Fairfax Chunky Rectangle Sunglasses ($16; urbanoutfitters.com)

Fairfax Chunky Rectangle Sunglasses
“I love colorful sunglasses. Not only are they vibrant, but they help get you summer-ready,” says Verrelien.

BP. 50-Millimeter Rectangular Sunglasses ($15; nordstrom.com)

BP. 50-Millimeter Rectangular Sunglasses
With exclusively 5-star reviews, these ’70s-inspired rectangle frames are perfectly on-trend.

BP. 50-Millimeter Cat-Eye Sunglasses ($15; nordstrom.com)

BP. 50-Millimeter Cat-Eye Sunglasses
“There’s something timelessly cool about a pair of tortoiseshell sunnies,” Marinelli says. “In a retro cat-eye shape, this pair is super playful without veering into costumey or gimmicky.”