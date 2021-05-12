(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on a Theragun massage device, a discounted Philips Hue starter kit and savings on refurbished Sonos speakers. All that and more below.

Anker Power Banks and Lightning Cables (starting at $9.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Anker Power Banks and Lightning Cables

Anker is a name you should know when it comes to affordable charging accessories, and for one day only at Amazon, a slew of them are significantly marked down. Pick up a new portable charger, Lightning cables and more, all for under $35.

Theragun Elite Handheld Percussive Massage Device ($349.99, originally $399.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Theragun Elite Handheld Percussive Massage Device

Whether you missed your usual massage appointment, you’re in need of recovery after a particularly tough workout or you’re just feeling tense, Theragun is here to help. Best Buy is offering up a $50 discount on a Product Red version of the Theragun Elite percussive massage device for one day only. The Elite comes with five attachments — a dampener, standard ball, thumb, cone and wedge — and features Bluetooth connectivity, 120 minutes of battery life and a powerful 16-millimeter amplitude and 40 pounds of no-stall force to knead out your most stubborn knots.

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance BR30 Starter Kit ($69.99, originally $119.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance BR30 Starter Kit

Light up your home in technicolor with a one-day deal on a Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance BR30 Starter Kit — the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this particular set of bulbs. The ultra-intuitive, top-quality lights boast 16 million colors to set the mood in any room in your house. The kit includes the Hue Bridge, which allows you to operate these lights, plus add up to 50 lights and smart accessories if you decide you can’t get enough. They also work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and are guaranteed to last for 22 years, or 25,000 lifetime hours.

Apple 13-Inch MacBook Air, 512GB ($999.99, originally $1,249; amazon.com)

Apple Apple 13-Inch MacBook Air, 512GB

Now’s your chance to score the latest MacBook Air at its lowest price ever on Amazon. Apple’s latest version of the 13-inch, 512GB model with an M1 chip is under $1,000 for a limited time in silver, gold and Space Gray. This laptop contains the new M1 chip, and thus nabbed the title of “best Apple laptop” in our comprehensive test, since it can handle everything from web browsing to video exporting with ease.

Sonos Sonos

If you’re in the market for top-quality sound and sleek design, Sonos has the speakers for you. And right now you can save on a range of refurbished models from the brand. They’ve all been comprehensively tested and outfitted with genuine replacement parts, plus they come with a one-year warranty and Sonos quality guarantee. Sounds like the perfect opportunity to add a One, Move, Beam, Sub and more to your home’s audio setup.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Cricut Explore Air 2 ($169.99, originally $227; amazon.com)

Amazon Cricut Explore Air 2

Crafters, rejoice! The cult-favorite Cricut Explore Air 2 cutting machine is just $1 away from its lowest price ever of $169 in the blue colorway. This handy tool makes all your projects a breeze with the ability to cut more than 100 different types of materials, including vinyl, cardstock, faux leather, adhesive foils, specialty paper, poster board and more. Plus, it comes with a Cricut Premium Fine Point Blade and Housing, a Cricut 12-inch-by-12-inch Light Grip Adhesive Cutting Mat, a Cricut Black Fine Point Pen, access to Cricut’s design software Design Space and a two-week free trial of Cricut Access.

Target

Target Target

Right now a vast selection of Target’s affordable yet stylish furniture — including sofas, desks, dressers, coffee tables and more — is up to 25% off. With more than 10,000 items included in the promo, it’s the perfect time to pick up everything from a desk chair to an entertainment center.

Ulta

Ulta Ulta

Get your best mane ever with savings on all things hair at Ulta’s latest sale. The Gorgeous Hair Event runs today through May 29 and features up to 50% off hair care essentials, with new deals happening every week — and every day. For now, you can score salon-quality shampoo and conditioner sets for as low as $26 and savings on select products from top brands like Redken and Bed Head.

Nike

Nike Nike

Just do it — that is, shop this Nike sale. Right now tons of last-chance styles from one of the biggest names in activewear are up to 50% off for a limited time. There’s no promo code necessary to snag the savings, but you’ll need to shop soon — the sale lasts only through May 12. That means it’s time to load up on all the apparel, footwear and accessories you’ll need for your warm-weather workouts and beyond.

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide-Mouth Water Bottle ($24.97, originally $44.95; dickssportinggoods.com)

Hydro Flask Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide-Mouth Water Bottle

Drink in some deals on water bottles from Hydro Flask. The brand’s 32-ounce wide-mouth bottle is about $20 off in select summery colors at Dick’s Sporting Goods. These vacuum-insulated bottles promise to keep your hot beverages hot up to 12 hours and cold drinks cold for 24 hours, so you can depend on them to keep you hydrated for the long haul.

Apple Pencil, 2nd Generation ($109.99, originally $129; woot.com)

Apple Apple Pencil

The Apple Pencil is equipped to truly transform your iPad experience, and right now the second-generation model is down to just $109.99, about $10 away from its lowest price ever, at Woot!. The tool is designed to be as fluid and responsive as a traditional writing instrument, not to mention the handiness of its magnetic attachment and pairing to your iPad. Just note: It’s only compatible with iPad Air (fourth generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (third and fourth generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (first and second generation).

Levi’s

Levi's Levi's

Sick of sweats? Right now you can save on some real pants from Levi’s, the original denim purveyor. The iconic brand is taking up to 75% off during its Warehouse Event, plus free standard shipping, so there’s never been a better time to stock up on jeans and other apparel. You’ll need to enter your email address to score these solid sale prices on items for men, women and kids, some of which are under $5. Just note: All sales are final, so you’ll want to be sure of your picks before your purchase.

Adidas $50 Gift Card ($40, originally $50; adidas.com)

Adidas Adidas $50 Gift Card

Whether you’re in need of a gift for Mom that can be delivered electronically or you’re just looking to treat yourself to something new, Adidas’ latest promo is one you’ll want to take advantage of. Right now you can score a $50 gift card from the fan-favorite activewear brand for just $40, which means you’re essentially getting $10 off your next purchase.

Apple iPad Air, Wi-Fi, 256GB ($675, originally $749; amazon.com)

Apple iPad Air, Wi-Fi, 256GB

Apple just announced a slew of new releases, which means several of its older models are seeing solid discounts. Today, the 2020 iPad Air is the latest device to go on sale, with the rose gold, 10.9-inch Wi-Fi-only model with 256GB of storage up for grabs for just $675 (the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this version). Pick it up from Amazon while it’s still in stock.

Apple AirPods Pro ($189.99, originally $249; woot.com)

Apples Apple AirPods Pro

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are back down to a respectable sale price at Woot!. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $189.99. Just be sure to shop before they sell out or the price goes back up.

Away

Away Away

Even if you don’t have any trips planned right now, you’ll want to shop Away’s latest sale event in preparation for the next time you hit the road. The Instagram-favorite travel brand is beloved by celebrities and, well, us — Underscored named the company’s Carry-On the best overall carry-on luggage — and now you can save when you bundle sets of two or three suitcases together. These coveted suitcases would make ideal gifts for grads or moms; don’t forget to personalize with one of the new monogram colors, just launched today.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.