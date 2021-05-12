(CNN) Two dead endangered whales were dislodged from the hull of an Australian destroyer after the warship docked in San Diego last weekend, according to the Royal Australian Navy.

The whales were found near HMAS Sydney, which berthed in Naval Base San Diego, the principal home port of the US Navy's Pacific Fleet.

"The Navy takes marine mammal safety seriously and is disheartened this incident occurred," a statement from the Australian navy said.

The Australian and US navies -- along with the US federal NOAA Fisheries, which oversees marine resources -- were investigating the incident, the statement said.

CNN affiliate 10News in San Diego reported the dead mammals were fin whales, the world's second-largest whale species, behind only blue whales. One of the dead whales was 65 feet (about 20 meters) long and the other about 25 feet (7.6 meters), the report said.

