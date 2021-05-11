Former health care worker sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering 7 veterans

(CNN) A former health care worker was sentenced on Tuesday to life in prison for providing fatal insulin doses to elderly patients at a Veterans Affairs hospital in West Virginia.

Reta Mays, who worked as a nursing assistant at the Louis A. Johnson Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Clarksburg, pleaded guilty last July to seven counts of second-degree murder and one count of assault with intent to commit murder.

During Tuesday's sentencing, Judge Thomas S. Kleeh ordered consecutive life sentences for each murder and 20 years for the assault.

While working the overnight shift, Mays administered deadly doses of insulin, used to treat patients with diabetes, to veterans who had been admitted to the hospital for a variety of issues related to old age. None of the patients had required treatment in the intensive care unit, nor were they close to death when they died. Some were not even diabetic, according to court documents.

Like all nursing assistants at the medical center, Mays was not authorized to administer medication, including insulin.

