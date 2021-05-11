A 6-year-old girl is dead after a shooting at a San Antonio car club gathering

(CNN) A man is facing capital murder charges after a shooting at a car club event in San Antonio left a 6-year-old girl dead and her mother injured Sunday night, authorities said.

Saryah Perez was struck by gunfire while sitting in the backseat of a vehicle, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said at a news conference Monday afternoon.

"I don't know that any of us have words that adequately describe the atrocity that was committed here," McManus said. "Another young life lost, another family grief-stricken by that loss."

Her mother was also grazed by gunfire in the incident, according to McManus.

The man suspected in the shooting is in custody and is an acquaintance of the girl's mother, the chief said, but he added it was not a case of domestic violence.

