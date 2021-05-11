Medina Spirit has arrived at the Pimlico track. But it's unclear if he will race in the Preakness Stakes after failing drug test

(CNN) Medina Spirit , whose victory in the Kentucky Derby has been cast in doubt after a positive drug test , has arrived at the Pimlico race track ahead of Saturday's Preakness Stakes, the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown .

The horse is expected to be on the track between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Tuesday but his Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert is not expected at the Baltimore, Maryland, race.

On Sunday, Baffert revealed the horse tested positive for elevated levels of betamethasone -- an anti-inflammatory corticosteroid sometimes used to relieve joint pain in horses -- putting the three-year-old colt's Derby win in jeopardy and his candidacy to race in the Preakness Stakes in question.

Trainer denies horse was administered drug

While betamethasone is allowed in horse racing, Medina Spirit's test detected 21 picograms per milliliter -- more than double the allowed limit within 14 days of the Kentucky Derby.

Baffert has now been banned from entering any of his horses in races at the race track at Churchill Downs, Kentucky.

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit is prepared to race in the Preakness Stakes.

He maintains that Medina Spirit was not treated with betamethasone.

"They know everything we give them and we have to write it down, we turn it in. So they know every medication this horse has gotten and betamethasone is not one of them," Baffert said. "That's the troubling part of it. He wasn't administered that drug."

"I feel so bad not only for the horse, you know, but the owner, everybody involved, because this is something that, you know, we didn't do," Baffert told CNN's Carolyn Manno on Monday, adding that he planned not to go to the Preakness Stakes on Saturday.

What's next for the horse and the win

A second blood sample will now be tested. And should the original results be confirmed, Baffert will have a chance to appeal.

However, the test results will not be available for at least four to eight weeks -- and could take up to six months, according to the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

Should the positive blood sample be confirmed, Medina Spirit will lose his Derby win and second-place horse Mandaloun will be crowned the winner. The two horses were separated by half a length at the Derby finish line on May 1.

If Mandaloun is named the winner , it will be just the third time in the Derby's 147-year history that a second-place horse was named the winner.

It will also mean that the $1.86 million prize Medina Spirit's owners won will go to Mandaloun's owners.

But those who gambled for Mandaloun to win will not see any money, as Kentucky Horse Racing Commission regulations say payouts are based on "the order of finish as declared 'official' by the stewards or judges."

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said Monday that the news surrounding Medina Spirit's positive test is "not helpful for a signature industry for Kentucky. If it holds, it's disappointing."

Preakness in question

In the meantime, Baffert said Medina Spirit will race in the Preakness.

However, the organizers said they will "review the relevant facts and information" related to the positive blood test and consult with the Maryland Racing Commission on any decision regarding the horse's entry in the Preakness Stakes.

Baffert told Manno on Monday that he is being vilified.

"I'm a Hall of Fame trainer. I've had such success with all these great horses and you know there's a lot of people that, there's a lot of jealousy and animosity out there, and I understand that," he said. "I have my critics. But this is really you know when it happens in the most prestigious race in America, the Kentucky Derby, Bob Baffert is not stupid."