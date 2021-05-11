Drought emergency declared in most of California amid 'acute water supply shortfalls'

(CNN) California Gov. Gavin Newsom expanded a drought emergency Monday across most of the parched state, covering a vast stretch of the central and northern regions of the state as it endures its second major drought in less than a decade.

The state of emergency covers about 30% of the state's population across 39 additional counties, ranging from Kern County at the southern end of the Central Valley to Siskiyou County near the Oregon border, and includes the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, Tulare Lake Watershed and Klamath River region.

The move comes after Newsom first declared a drought emergency last month in Sonoma and Mendocino counties due to the severe lack of rainfall and as the region sees "historic and unanticipated reductions in the amount of water flowing to major reservoirs."

Read More