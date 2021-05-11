Ex-English National Ballet dancer found guilty of sexual assaults

(CNN) A "dangerous and predatory" former English National Ballet principal dancer has been found guilty of sexually assaulting his teenage students.

Yat-Sen Chang, 49, was on Tuesday convicted at London's Isleworth Crown Court of 12 counts of sexual assault and one count of assault by penetration, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said in a statement sent to CNN.

Chang assaulted the four women, aged between 16 and 18 at the time, through inappropriate massages as he worked as part of the English National Ballet and Young Dancers Academy, the CPS said.

The crimes took place from December 2009 to February 2016, and a police investigation was opened in April 2016 after a victim reported the abuse.

In the UK, victims of sexual offences receive lifelong anonymity from the moment they make an allegation.

