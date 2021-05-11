Tim Tebow reportedly expected to sign with Jacksonville Jaguars to play different position

(CNN) 2021 has thrown up plenty of surprises already and the latest could be the most shocking: Tim Tebow could soon be back in the NFL .

However, the team wants him to try to make the roster as a tight end.

No deal is done yet, but the team plans to ink Tebow to a one-year contract in the near future, according to the report.

Fans celebrate as the Jacksonville Jaguars select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the number #1 pick at the 2021 NFL Draft.

When asked about the possible signing, the Jaguars told CNN: "We don't comment on any potential future signings."

CNN is attempting to reach Tebow's representatives for comment.

Tebow became a sensation in US sports during his time at the University of Florida where he was coached for four years by current Jaguars coach Urban Meyer.

During his time playing college football, Tebow won two national championships as well as winning the Heisman Trophy in 2007.

He was drafted in the first round by the Denver Broncos where he spent two seasons, compiling an 8-6 record as a starter, including a string of exciting late-game victories which endeared him to fans.

However, he was eventually replaced by Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.

Tebow prepares to bat in the seventh inning during a spring training game for the New York Mets.

Tebow spent a year at the New York Jets in 2012 -- in which he attempted just eight passes, completing six while playing special teams and carrying the ball 32 times for 102 yards.

After stints on the New England Patriots' and Philadelphia Eagles' practice squads, Tebow has been out of the league.

It means that if Tebow signs with the Jaguars, it would be his first time on an NFL roster since 2015 and if he makes it onto the field, it would be his first appearance in a regular season NFL game since 2012.

In the meantime, he pursued a professional baseball career with the New York Mets from 2016-2020 before announcing his retirement from baseball in February 2021.