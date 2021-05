Tim Tebow reportedly expected to sign with Jacksonville Jaguars to play different position

(CNN) 2021 has thrown up plenty of surprises already and the latest could be the most shocking: Tim Tebow could soon be back in the NFL.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to sign the former quarterback, according to a report from NFL Network on Monday.

However, the team wants him to try to make the roster as a tight end.

No deal is done yet, but the team plans to ink Tebow to a one-year contract in the near future, according to the report.

