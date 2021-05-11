Top women's league in Finland donates sport hijabs to any player who wants one

(CNN) It's a country that takes the issue of equality seriously, and now the top division of women's football in Finland -- the National League -- is to offer hijabs to any player that wants one.

When children start playing football in Finland, they are provided with kits, shorts, and socks by their teams but previously sport hijabs weren't available.

"Finland is known for being a country of equal opportunities," Heidi Pihlaja, head of women's football development from the Football Association of Finland, said in a press release of the plan to make soccer uniforms "more hijabi appropriate."

"However we know that there is still a lot to be done as Finland is becoming an ever-more diverse society. By donating hijabs we want to show our dedication to making football accessible to everyone," added Pihlaja.

Read More