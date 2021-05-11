(CNN) —

Graduation is a big deal, whether someone’s graduating from high school, college, trade school, nursing school or really any school at all. To celebrate such a big accomplishment, you need to give a truly stellar graduation gift.

But what do you give the grad who has it all or deserves something really special? To help you out a bit, we’ve searched the web for some truly unique graduation gifts that will show them how proud you really are. Looking for more ideas? Check out our best graduation gifts guide, too.

Caraway Cookware Set ($395, originally $495; carawayhome.com)

The Underscored team can attest that this cookware set is definitely worth the money; in fact, a couple of our editors threw out every other pan they owned after getting their hands on Caraway’s ceramic-coated cookware. The recent grad who’s about to move into a new apartment won’t be able to thank you enough.

Homesick Let’s Toast Candle ($34; homesick.com)

Champagne and celebrations go hand in hand. If you can’t pop bottles in person, get your loved one this candle that serves as the toast you wish you could give. With notes of mandarin, apple and champagne grapes, this is surely a candle they won’t want to stop burning.

Nintendo Switch ($299; amazon.com)

For the graduate who’s looking for a way to relax with their newfound downtime, the Nintendo Switch is a great idea. We think it’s the best console you can buy right now because it’s affordable and versatile, and it has a great selection of games.

New York Times Women Making History Coffee Table Book ($50; uncommongoods.com)

What better way to reflect on your accomplishments than by reading about the people who paved the way? Your graduate will be obsessed with this coffee table book that contains a collection of New York Times articles that celebrate the history of the women’s movement.

Minted Heart Snapshot Mix Photo Art (starting at $48; minted.com)

If your grad is feeling sentimental about moving on to the next chapter of their lives, gift them this piece of art that features 30 of their most cherished school memories. It’s the perfect art piece for the one who will be moving away from friends and family after graduating.

Brightland The Duo ($74; brightland.co)

Brightland sources its heirloom olives from family-run farms in California to create its delicious oils, which are packaged in these stunning bottles. Featuring the brand’s Alive and Awake blends, this Underscored-tested duo would make an excellent gift for someone who loves to cook extravagant meals — not to mention they’d make for gorgeous kitchen decor.

Rifle Paper Co. 5-Year Keepsake Journal Set ($60; riflepaperco.com)

Your grad is probably stressing about what’s to come in the next chapter of their lives. Gift them this five-year journal set that will help them keep track of the adventures to come.

Original Casper Pillow ($65; casper.com)

We think the Original Casper Pillow is one of the best for back sleepers. Featuring a down-alternative fill, this pillow is meant to adapt to however you sleep — making it the perfect gift for a grad who can’t wait to get some beauty sleep.

‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck’ by Mark Manson (starting at $12.99; amazon.com)

With this book, your loved one will learn how to not take life so seriously through author Mark Manson’s teachings. Sounds like the right kind of book to help a recent graduate move into the next chapter of their lives.

Milk Bar Strawberry Shortcake Cake ($54; milkbarstore.com)

At this point, we require a Milk Bar cake at any celebration. We’d be happy to receive the brand’s strawberry shortcake any day.

Nespresso VertuoPlus ($125, originally $179.95; amazon.com)

Unfortunately, the grad has to face the harsh reality that they can’t order coffee every single day. With the Nespresso VertuoPlus, which we named the best overall single-serve coffee maker, they can get a delicious cup of coffee in minutes without dishing out the extra money.

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe ($88.20, originally $98; brooklinen.com)

Now that finals are over and grades are in, the graduate probably wants some serious relaxation. They’ll love this robe by Brooklinen that one reviewer says is “unbelievably soft and plush.”

Fortune & Frame Envelope Fortune Locket ($78; fortuneandframe.com)

Do you have a special message to tell your recent grad? Gift them this fortune locket that’ll keep the message close inside a seriously beautiful necklace.

Evermill The Countertop Rack ($229; evermill.com)

A gift for your grad’s apartment will always be appreciated. How about this spice rack that not only supplies high-quality spices but also looks amazing on any countertop?

MZ Wallace Medium Metro Tote ($225; mzwallace.com)

Is your graduate prepping to join the workforce soon? If so, they need a tote that’s functional to carry around whatever the office requires but cute enough to impress their colleagues.

Letters to My Future Self ($14.95; uncommongoods.com)

Let your grad capture this joyous moment in time through a letter to their future self. This features a set of 12 prompts for self-reflection that they will be excited to tear open years from now.

The Art Shed For What It’s Worth Quote Framed Art Print ($31.49, originally $44.99; society6.com)

Gift your lucky grad an inspirational art print like this one by The Art Shed that will motivate them to keep up the hard work even after receiving that degree.

Bouqs Pink & Pearl Bouquet (starting at $54; bouqs.com)

A floral arrangement is certainly not an underrated gift, particularly when sending congratulations. We’re loving this vibrant bouquet by Bouqs that includes pink, white and peach ranunculus.

Anthropologie Composite Agate Cheese Board ($78; anthropologie.com)

Is your grad moving and daydreaming about an upcoming housewarming? A gorgeous cheese board like this one is a must-have.