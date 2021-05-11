(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on some refurbished Apple MacBooks, discounted furniture from Target and savings on tons of Old Navy styles. All that and more below.

No matter what kind of mess you’re dealing with, there’s a discounted Dyson vacuum for you at The Home Depot. Today only, you can save on the V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, the V11 Torque Drive Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner and the Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner.

As with all Dyson vacuums, these models offer top-of-the-line suction and whole-machine HEPA filtration. A self-adjusting cleaner head automatically adapts to any floor type, from hardwood to carpet. Several attachments are also included in the box: The tangle-free turbine tool expertly removes pet hair from furniture, the stair tool ensures each step gets clean, a multi-angle tool allows you to reach the highest spots in your home and the combination tool is ideal for tough-to-clean crevices.

Refurbished Apple MacBooks (starting at $869.99; woot.com)

If you’re in need of a new laptop and you don’t mind a refurb, head over to Woot! for stellar deals on a range of MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs, which come with all the features you love like the Touch Bar, Retina display and top-notch processing, graphics, storage and more. These MacBooks are refurbished by Apple, though they don’t come with an Apple warranty; instead, you’ll get a one-year Woot! warranty, and your computer may arrive in a generic white box. Your notebook might also have a moderate level of wear and tear but will otherwise be in full working condition.

Cricut Explore Air 2 ($169.99, originally $227; amazon.com)

Crafters, rejoice! The cult-favorite Cricut Explore Air 2 cutting machine is just $1 away from its lowest price ever of $169 in the blue colorway. This handy tool makes all your projects a breeze with the ability to cut more than 100 different types of materials, including vinyl, cardstock, faux leather, adhesive foils, specialty paper, poster board and more. Plus, it comes with a Cricut Premium Fine Point Blade and Housing, a Cricut 12-inch-by-12-inch Light Grip Adhesive Cutting Mat, a Cricut Black Fine Point Pen, access to Cricut’s design software Design Space and a two-week free trial of Cricut Access.

Right now a vast selection of Target’s affordable yet stylish furniture — including sofas, desks, dressers, coffee tables and more — is up to 25% off. With more than 10,000 items included in the promo, it’s the perfect time to pick up everything from a desk chair to an entertainment center.

Get new fashions for a new season with up to 50% off storewide at Old Navy, no code necessary. Save on activewear for as low as $8, tees starting at $10, hoodies and sweatshirts down to $19 and more so you can stay stylish in summer.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Get your best mane ever with savings on all things hair at Ulta’s latest sale. The Gorgeous Hair Event runs today through May 29 and features up to 50% off hair care essentials, with new deals happening every week — and every day. For now, you can score salon-quality shampoo and conditioner sets for as low as $26 and savings on select products from top brands like Redken and Bed Head.

Just do it — that is, shop this Nike sale. Right now tons of last-chance styles from one of the biggest names in activewear are up to 50% off for a limited time. There’s no promo code necessary to snag the savings, but you’ll need to shop soon — the sale lasts only through May 12. That means it’s time to load up on all the apparel, footwear and accessories you’ll need for your warm-weather workouts and beyond.

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide-Mouth Water Bottle ($24.97, originally $44.95; dickssportinggoods.com)

Drink in some deals on water bottles from Hydro Flask. The brand’s 32-ounce wide-mouth bottle is about $20 off in select summery colors at Dick’s Sporting Goods. These vacuum-insulated bottles promise to keep your hot beverages hot up to 12 hours and cold drinks cold for 24 hours, so you can depend on them to keep you hydrated for the long haul.

Apple Pencil, 2nd Generation ($109.99, originally $129; woot.com)

The Apple Pencil is equipped to truly transform your iPad experience, and right now the second-generation model is down to just $109.99, about $10 away from its lowest price ever, at Woot!. The tool is designed to be as fluid and responsive as a traditional writing instrument, not to mention the handiness of its magnetic attachment and pairing to your iPad. Just note: It’s only compatible with iPad Air (fourth generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (third and fourth generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (first and second generation).

Sick of sweats? Right now you can save on some real pants from Levi’s, the original denim purveyor. The iconic brand is taking up to 75% off during its Warehouse Event, plus free standard shipping, so there’s never been a better time to stock up on jeans and other apparel. You’ll need to enter your email address to score these solid sale prices on items for men, women and kids, some of which are under $5. Just note: All sales are final, so you’ll want to be sure of your picks before your purchase.

Adidas $50 Gift Card ($40, originally $50; adidas.com)

Whether you’re in need of a gift for Mom that can be delivered electronically or you’re just looking to treat yourself to something new, Adidas’ latest promo is one you’ll want to take advantage of. Right now you can score a $50 gift card from the fan-favorite activewear brand for just $40, which means you’re essentially getting $10 off your next purchase.

Apple iPad Air, Wi-Fi, 256GB ($675, originally $749; amazon.com)

Apple just announced a slew of new releases, which means several of its older models are seeing solid discounts. Today, the 2020 iPad Air is the latest device to go on sale, with the rose gold, 10.9-inch Wi-Fi-only model with 256GB of storage up for grabs for just $675 (the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this version). Pick it up from Amazon while it’s still in stock.

Apple AirPods Pro ($189.99, originally $249; woot.com)

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are back down to a respectable sale price at Woot!. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $189.99. Just be sure to shop before they sell out or the price goes back up.

Adaptive Sound Technologies Sound+Sleep Mini ($65.49, originally $69.95; amazon.com)

Drown out distracting noises with our pick for best sound machine, now a few dollars off on Amazon. The Sound+Sleep Mini is now available in both black and white for just $65.32, the lowest price we’ve seen in about a month. This teardrop-shaped device boasts 48 different soundscapes — the most of any other machine we tested. Plus, it features decent sound quality, precise volume adjustments and timer functions that slowly lower the volume as you drift to sleep. Read more about the Sound+Sleep Mini here.

Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to start a new season with a new mattress. Casper is marking down its bestselling sleep bundles in honor of Mother’s Day. Now through May 11 you can use promo code 30OFF-BUNDLE to get 30% off bundles that include mattresses, bed frames, protectors, pillows, sheets and more — not to mention 60% off final sale items, including a Lunya Sleep Mask, throw blankets and older mattress models.

Away

Even if you don’t have any trips planned right now, you’ll want to shop Away’s latest sale event in preparation for the next time you hit the road. The Instagram-favorite travel brand is beloved by celebrities and, well, us — Underscored named the company’s Carry-On the best overall carry-on luggage — and now you can save when you bundle sets of two or three suitcases together. These coveted suitcases would make ideal gifts for grads or moms; don’t forget to personalize with one of the new monogram colors, just launched today.

Apple AirPods Max ($532.26, originally $549.99; amazon.com)

Apple’s AirPods Max made quite a splash when they hit the headphones scene at the end of 2020. And while we acknowledged that the luxury they deliver comes at quite a high price in our full review, they’re seeing a slight discount for the first time on Amazon right now. The silver AirPods Max are down to $532.32 — about $18 off their usual price. If that’s enough of a deal to convince you to buy, be sure to act fast; there’s no telling how long this discount will last.

