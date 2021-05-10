Twin brother of NFL player Tarik Cohen found dead at Duke Power substation

(CNN) Authorities confirmed that a person found dead at a North Carolina Duke Power substation over the weekend was Tyrell Cohen, brother of Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen.

"Raleigh Police Department detectives, working in conjunction with the Wake County Sheriff's Office, have confirmed the identity of the deceased individual that was discovered at the Duke Power substation near Lead Mine and Six Forks Roads," Raleigh Police said in a statement Sunday. "Tyrell Antar Cohen, 25, was reported missing on Saturday night, after he failed to return home. No foul play is suspected in his death."

Running back Tarik Cohen of the Chicago Bears looks on before playing against the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field on December 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.

After Tyrell Cohen did not return home Saturday night, a family member filed a missing person's report with the Raleigh Police Department, which commenced a search, the Wake County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said in a statement Sunday.

The WCSO said it responded Sunday to the Duke Power substation after an employee discovered a man's body inside the substation's perimeter.

"It's believed the man died of electrocution while attempting to climb some of the equipment," WCSO said in a statement issued Sunday.

