Houston police are searching for a murder suspect out on bond who ran away with a tiger

(CNN) A man has been charged with felony evading arrest after he escaped from police while housing a Bengal tiger in his yard.

Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, was out on bond for a murder charge in Fort Bend County, when neighbors spotted the big cat, Houston Police Commander Ron Borza said during a news conference Monday.

There were also reports that the suspect had monkeys, which are not illegal to have in the city, Borza said. Having a tiger, though, is illegal.

An off-duty deputy went to the house to confront the suspect, Borza said. But when Houston police arrived at the scene, Cuevas put the tiger in a white SUV and drove off.

"There was a brief pursuit, and the man got away with the tiger," Borza said.

