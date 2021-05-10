A 1985 unsolved homicide case in Montana gets a big break in identifying the victim, thanks to DNA samples

(CNN) For over three decades, Montana police have been trying to identify the skeletal remains of a woman that were found by a bear hunter in Missoula County. Now, police say, they have identified them as belonging to Janet Lee Lucas, a missing mother from Washington.

Her remains were found in 1985 and named "Christy Crystal Creek" by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), due to the location of where they were found.

Over the years the unsolved case has caught the attention of web sleuths and featured on a true crime podcast, partly because of the theory she was a victim of suspected serial killer Wayne Nance.

"We cannot rest on our success of having finally identified Janet. We must now seek justice for Janet," said MSCO Detective Captain Dave Conway in a news release on Monday. "Our focus has changed from 'who is Christy Crystal Creek?' to 'what happened to Janet Lucas? This is now a cold case homicide investigation, and we need your help."

Earlier this year, after receiving state funding and partnering with a lab, MSCO said they were able to conduct a forensic genetic genealogy investigation on the remains which identified DNA relatives and family trees of Lucas' family in Spokane. Additional DNA testing was conducted on relatives, and MCSO was able to conclusively identify "Christy Crystal Creek" as 23-year-old Lucas.

