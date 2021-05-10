Preliminary Louisville PD report suggested officers violated their firearms training by opening fire during Breonna Taylor raid

(CNN) A preliminary Louisville Metro Police Department internal report prepared on the botched raid that led to Breonna Taylor's death suggested that officers violated department rules by opening fire, even after an officer was hit.

The report, included in documents released by the LMPD and first reported by the Louisville Courier-Journal , was prepared by an investigator for the department's Professional Standards Unit (PSU) on December 4.

Taylor was struck by bullets six times after her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired one shot at officers serving a warrant in the early hours of March 13, 2020. Walker later said he believed the officers to be intruders.

While the report acknowledges that officers could not be expected to deescalate the encounter after taking fire from Walker, it contends that two of the three officers who returned fire failed to accurately identify their target.

The officer who was hit by Walker's single shot, Sgt. Jon Mattingly, did identify Walker as a target, but was unable to shoot at him without endangering Taylor, the report said.

