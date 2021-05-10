Russell Westbrook breaks the NBA record for triple-doubles, surpassing Oscar Robertson

(CNN) Russell Westbrook of the Washington Wizards has notched his 182nd career NBA triple-double, breaking Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson's record for the most in league history.

The record had stood since 1974, the year Robertson retired.

"Russell Westbrook, I'm very happy for you," Robertson said in a recorded video message. "Your family is very proud of you. And I salute you for all your accomplishments in the game in basketball."

The record-breaking moment occurred Monday night during the Wizards' game on the road against the Atlanta Hawks, when Westbrook snared his 10th rebound with a little more than 8:30 to go in the fourth quarter. He finished with 28 points, 21 assists and 13 rebounds in the game, a 125-124 Wizards' loss.

Westbrook, in his 13th NBA season, has 36 triple-doubles this season.

