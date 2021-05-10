Michael Jordan's game-worn North Carolina jersey sold for record $1.38 million

(Reuters) A game-worn jersey belonging to Michael Jordan from his sophomore season at the University of North Carolina was sold for a record $1.38 million on Saturday at Heritage Auctions.

It is the only known jersey photo-matched to Jordan's 1982-83 season with the North Carolina Tar Heels when he was named Sporting News' NCAA Player of the Year.

It broke the previous record for a Jordan jersey when a full, game-worn Chicago Bulls uniform from Jordan's 1986-87 season was sold for $480,000 in October, also at Heritage Auctions.

"As the final price tag proves, this jersey has everything any serious collector could possibly want," Chris Ivy of Heritage Auctions said.

