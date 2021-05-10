Michael Jordan's game-worn North Carolina jersey sold for record $1.38 million

Story by Reuters

Updated 6:44 AM ET, Mon May 10, 2021

A Michael Jordan jersey from his 1982-83 season with the North Carolina Tar Heels has sold for $1.38 million.
A Michael Jordan jersey from his 1982-83 season with the North Carolina Tar Heels has sold for $1.38 million.

(Reuters)A game-worn jersey belonging to Michael Jordan from his sophomore season at the University of North Carolina was sold for a record $1.38 million on Saturday at Heritage Auctions.

It is the only known jersey photo-matched to Jordan's 1982-83 season with the North Carolina Tar Heels when he was named Sporting News' NCAA Player of the Year.
It broke the previous record for a Jordan jersey when a full, game-worn Chicago Bulls uniform from Jordan's 1986-87 season was sold for $480,000 in October, also at Heritage Auctions.
    "As the final price tag proves, this jersey has everything any serious collector could possibly want," Chris Ivy of Heritage Auctions said.
      Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, videos and features
        Read More
        Jordan, a six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s, is a Basketball Hall of Famer who owns the Charlotte Hornets.