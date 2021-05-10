5 things to know about the 'conundrum' of lupus

(CNN) Lupus is unpredictable, triggering different symptoms in different patients. A chronic illness, it can even attack many different parts of the body.

The condition is an autoimmune disease, which means that a person's immune system—the body system that usually fights infections—attacks healthy tissue instead. It can cause inflammation and pain anywhere in a patient's body.

Because the illness can look different in every patient, it can go undetected and undiagnosed for years.

The Lupus Foundation of America estimates that 1.5 million Americans and at least 5 million people worldwide have some form of lupus. There are four forms in all: systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), lupus confined to the skin, lupus caused by some prescription drugs and a rare lupus that affects infants of women with the disease.

Despite ongoing research into how the disease manifests in patients and what causes it, scientists and other experts sometimes describe the disease as cruel mystery -- which is to say, they still have a lot to learn about it.

