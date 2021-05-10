5 things to know about the 'conundrum' of lupus

(CNN)Lupus is unpredictable, triggering different symptoms in different patients. A chronic illness, it can even attack many different parts of the body.
The condition is an autoimmune disease, which means that a person's immune system—the body system that usually fights infections—attacks healthy tissue instead. It can cause inflammation and pain anywhere in a patient's body.
Because the illness can look different in every patient, it can go undetected and undiagnosed for years.
The Lupus Foundation of America estimates that 1.5 million Americans and at least 5 million people worldwide have some form of lupus. There are four forms in all: systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), lupus confined to the skin, lupus caused by some prescription drugs and a rare lupus that affects infants of women with the disease.
Despite ongoing research into how the disease manifests in patients and what causes it, scientists and other experts sometimes describe the disease as cruel mystery -- which is to say, they still have a lot to learn about it.
"There is a lot about lupus that is still a conundrum to us," said Dr. Karen H. Costenbader, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and director of the Lupus Program at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.
"It's treatable, but it can still be very painful and challenging to overcome," said Costenbader, who is also chair of the Lupus Foundation of America's Medical-Scientific Advisory Council.
May 10 is World Lupus Day, and we recently caught up with Costenbader to learn more about the disease.
This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
CNN: What does it mean that lupus is an autoimmune disease?
Dr. Karen Costenbader: It means the immune system is attacking healthy tissue inside the body instead of infections. With lupus, patients make antibodies against any different number of organs, cells, internuclear proteins and intercellular particles.
Any organ system can be involved. As a result, causes a wide range of different symptoms that can come and go over time and vary from person to person. These include extreme fatigue, pain or swelling in the joints, low-grade fevers and damage to internal organs like the kidneys, heart and lungs. That's what makes it so difficult to diagnose and treat.