Today, you’ll find a deal on a Dyson vacuum, discounted Greenworks outdoor power tools and savings on hair care from Ulta. All that and more below.

Ulta Ulta

Get your best mane ever with savings on all things hair at Ulta’s latest sale. The Gorgeous Hair Event runs today through May 29 and features up to 50% off hair care essentials, with new deals happening every week — and every day. For now, you can score salon-quality shampoo and conditioner sets for as low as $26 and savings on select products from top brands like Redken and Bed Head.

Nike Nike

Just do it — that is, shop this Nike sale. Right now tons of last-chance styles from one of the biggest names in activewear are up to 50% off for a limited time. There’s no promo code necessary to snag the savings, but you’ll need to shop soon — the sale lasts only through May 12. That means it’s time to load up on all the apparel, footwear and accessories you’ll need for your warm-weather workouts and beyond.

Dyson Ball Multi-Floor Origin Vacuum ($274.99, originally $399.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Dyson Ball Multi-Floor Origin Vacuum

If you like to be in control when it comes to vacuuming, this discounted Dyson Ball Multi-Floor Origin Vacuum is for you. As with all Dyson vacuums, the bagless model offers top-of-the-line suction and whole-machine HEPA filtration. A self-adjusting cleaner head automatically adapts to any floor type, from hardwood to carpet, while Ball technology makes steering the vacuum into even the most awkward corners a breeze.

Several attachments are also included in the box: The tangle-free turbine tool expertly removes pet hair from furniture, the stair tool ensures each step gets clean, a multi-angle tool allows you to reach the highest spots in your home and the combination tool is ideal for tough-to-clean crevices.

Refurbished Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill ($99.99, originally $199; woot.com)

Woot! Refurbished Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill

Grilling outdoors isn’t really an option for those without outdoor space, but you can bring the barbecue inside with this refurbished Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill, now down to just $99.99 at Woot!. But that’s not all this MVP kitchen device can do; it’s also an air fryer that can air-crisp, bake and roast. And with nonstick, dishwasher-safe removal parts, cleanup will be a breeze too.

Greenworks Outdoor Tools (starting at $125.30; amazon.com)

Amazon Greenworks Outdoor Tools

It’s time to get your yard in its best shape ever for summer days ahead. Luckily, Amazon is marking down a range of outdoor power tools from top brand Greenworks for one day only. It’s the perfect time to pick up a lawn mower, leaf blower, hedge trimmer and more, so you’ll be set to spend time outside soon.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide-Mouth Water Bottle ($24.97, originally $44.95; dickssportinggoods.com)

Hydro Flask Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide-Mouth Water Bottle

Drink in some deals on water bottles from Hydro Flask. The brand’s 32-ounce wide-mouth bottle is about $20 off in select summery colors at Dick’s Sporting Goods. These vacuum-insulated bottles promise to keep your hot beverages hot up to 12 hours and cold drinks cold for 24 hours, so you can depend on them to keep you hydrated for the long haul.

Nespresso by Breville VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker Bundle With Aeroccino ($160, originally $229.99; amazon.com)

Williams Sonoma Nespresso by Breville VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker Bundle With Aeroccino

Our overall winner for best single-serve coffee maker, the Breville-Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker is down to just $160 at Amazon. It uses pods that deliver both delicious espresso and “regular” coffee and could simply not be beat for its convenience. It’s simple to set up, intuitive to use and looks sleek on the counter. Plus, thanks to a detached 60-ounce water reservoir, you don’t have to refill it with each use.

Sur La Table

Sur La Table Sur La Table

Spending more time at home means plenty of time to refine your culinary skill set and perfect your favorite recipes, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer’s Spring Sale is on through Monday, so you can upgrade your pots and pans for up to 50% off.

Just over 400 items are on sale, and you’ll find discounts on everything from individual Dutch ovens, sauce pans and skillets to entire cookware sets. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Demeyere, Staub, GreenPan and Scanpan are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware is of excellent quality.

Apple Pencil, 2nd Generation ($109.99, originally $129; woot.com)

Apple Apple Pencil

The Apple Pencil is equipped to truly transform your iPad experience, and right now the second-generation model is down to just $109.99, about $10 away from its lowest price ever, at Woot!. The tool is designed to be as fluid and responsive as a traditional writing instrument, not to mention the handiness of its magnetic attachment and pairing to your iPad. Just note: It’s only compatible with iPad Air (fourth generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (third and fourth generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (first and second generation).

Levi’s

Levi's Levi's

Sick of sweats? Right now you can save on some real pants from Levi’s, the original denim purveyor. The iconic brand is taking up to 75% off during its Warehouse Event, plus free standard shipping, so there’s never been a better time to stock up on jeans and other apparel. You’ll need to enter your email address to score these solid sale prices on items for men, women and kids, some of which are under $5. Just note: All sales are final, so you’ll want to be sure of your picks before your purchase.

Amazon Halo ($84.99, originally $99; amazon.com)

Amazon Amazon Halo

Amazon’s first-ever fitness tracker is seeing its second-ever discount, just in time to help you with your summer fitness goals. The Amazon Halo, which usually goes for $99, is down to$84.99 in black, blush and gray colors.

In addition to the features you’d expect from a fitness tracker, like activity and sleep tracking, the Halo will analyze your voice and body fat percentage (though you have the option to turn off that capability). It’s also screen- and vibration-free to allow for fewer distractions as you go about your day. Plus, your purchase comes with a free six-month membership (which you need to get the most out of your Halo) that auto-renews at $3.99 per month. For more information, read our full review.

Adidas $50 Gift Card ($40, originally $50; adidas.com)

Adidas Adidas $50 Gift Card

Whether you’re in need of a gift for Mom that can be delivered electronically or you’re just looking to treat yourself to something new, Adidas’ latest promo is one you’ll want to take advantage of. Right now you can score a $50 gift card from the fan-favorite activewear brand for just $40, which means you’re essentially getting $10 off your next purchase.

Apple iPad Air, Wi-Fi, 256GB ($675, originally $749; amazon.com)

Apple iPad Air, Wi-Fi, 256GB

Apple just announced a slew of new releases, which means several of its older models are seeing solid discounts. Today, the 2020 iPad Air is the latest device to go on sale, with the rose gold, 10.9-inch Wi-Fi-only model with 256GB of storage up for grabs for just $675 (the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this version). Pick it up from Amazon while it’s still in stock.

Apple AirPods Pro ($189.99, originally $249; woot.com)

Apples Apple AirPods Pro

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are back down to a respectable sale price at Woot!. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $189.99. Just be sure to shop before they sell out or the price goes back up.

Adaptive Sound Technologies Sound+Sleep Mini ($65.49, originally $69.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Adaptive Sound Technologies Sound+Sleep Mini

Drown out distracting noises with our pick for best sound machine, now a few dollars off on Amazon. The Sound+Sleep Mini is now available in both black and white for just $65.32, the lowest price we’ve seen in about a month. This teardrop-shaped device boasts 48 different soundscapes — the most of any other machine we tested. Plus, it features decent sound quality, precise volume adjustments and timer functions that slowly lower the volume as you drift to sleep. Read more about the Sound+Sleep Mini here.

Casper

Casper Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to start a new season with a new mattress. Casper is marking down its bestselling sleep bundles in honor of Mother’s Day. Now through May 11 you can use promo code 30OFF-BUNDLE to get 30% off bundles that include mattresses, bed frames, protectors, pillows, sheets and more — not to mention 60% off final sale items, including a Lunya Sleep Mask, throw blankets and older mattress models.

Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700 ($329, originally $379; amazon.com)

Amazon Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700

If comfort is your top priority when it comes to headphones, this deal is for you: We named the Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700 our top pick for most comfortable over-ear headphones, and right now they’re back down to their lowest price ever of $329 at Amazon. These cans feature memory foam plush in both the ear cups and top headband, so you’ll feel totally swathed in softness while you rock out to your top tunes or take in your favorite podcasts and audiobooks.

Away

Away Away

Even if you don’t have any trips planned right now, you’ll want to shop Away’s latest sale event in preparation for the next time you hit the road. The Instagram-favorite travel brand is beloved by celebrities and, well, us — Underscored named the company’s Carry-On the best overall carry-on luggage — and now you can save when you bundle sets of two or three suitcases together. These coveted suitcases would make ideal gifts for grads or moms; don’t forget to personalize with one of the new monogram colors, just launched today.

Apple AirPods Max ($532.26, originally $549.99; amazon.com)

Apple Apple AirPods Max

Apple’s AirPods Max made quite a splash when they hit the headphones scene at the end of 2020. And while we acknowledged that the luxury they deliver comes at quite a high price in our full review, they’re seeing a slight discount for the first time on Amazon right now. The silver AirPods Max are down to $532.32 — about $18 off their usual price. If that’s enough of a deal to convince you to buy, be sure to act fast; there’s no telling how long this discount will last.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.