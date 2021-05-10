China has recorded its slowest population growth in decades, new census reveals

Hong Kong (CNN) China's population grew at its slowest rate in decades in the 10 years prior to 2020, according to census data released on Tuesday -- a trend that could pose serious issues for the world's second-largest economy.

According to the country's National Bureau of Statistics, the population rose by 5.38% -- or 72 million people -- to 1.41 billion over the past decade.

The latest data represents an average annual population growth rate of 0.53%, which was 0.04% lower than the annual growth rate reported between 2000 and 2010.

Meanwhile, the proportion of the population aged over 65 rose rapidly, from 8.87% in 2010 to 13.5% in 2020.

China launched its seventh national census on November 1 last year, sending 7 million workers to count its massive population in the middle of a global pandemic.

