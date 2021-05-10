Officials searching for suspects after Vancouver International Airport shooting left one person dead

(CNN) A shooting at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) on Sunday afternoon has left at least one person dead, authorities said.

The shooting took place at around 3 p.m. local time at the airport's international departure area, Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) Sgt. Frank Jang said.

"A 28-year-old man was shot, he succumbed to his injuries," Jang said during a news conference on Sunday evening. "This man is known to police. We believe this shooting is related to this ongoing gang conflict we've seen throughout the region lately."

After the shooting, an SUV departed the area with at least two more people inside, Jang told reporters.

The vehicle was found about 17 miles from the scene of the shooting -- and the vehicle was found burning in the 9700 block of Princess Drive.

