Chad military claims victory in battle with rebels that led to President Deby's death

(CNN) Chad's military claimed victory on Sunday in its weeks-long battle with northern rebels that led to the death of President Idriss Deby on the battlefield.

However, the rebel group Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) said it was not aware of an end to the fighting. The group "will comment when it has reliable and credible information," said FACT spokesman Kingabe Ogouzeimi de Tapol.

The transitional military authorities have previously said they have defeated the rebels only for clashes to continue

The conflict and broader political instability are being closely watched. Chad is a key power in central Africa and a longtime Western ally against Islamist militants across the Sahel region.

Crowds in the capital N'Djamena cheered on Sunday as soldiers returned from the front line in a column of tanks and armored vehicles.

Read More