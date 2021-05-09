Shooting at downtown Phoenix hotel leaves one dead, several others injured

(CNN) An overnight shooting at a hotel in downtown Phoenix left one dead and several others injured, police said Sunday morning.

Police Sgt. Margaret Cox said during a news conference that one adult male was found dead inside the hotel and at least seven others were taken to the hospital with gunshot injuries. She said all of the victims are believed to be between 18 and 22.

Cox said a group attending an event at the Hyatt Regency hotel got into an altercation that resulted in the gunfire. She said police are investigating how many shooters and and what types of guns were involved.

This is an isolated incident, she said, and not random.