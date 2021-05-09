The 4th-largest statue in the United States is a shrine to every mother's love

Butte, Montana (CNN) She stands with open arms atop a mountain ridge on the continental divide overlooking Butte, Montana.

"Our Lady of the Rockies," the fourth tallest statue in the United States, began as one man's desperate prayer. It's now a shrine to mothers everywhere.

For the love of a mother

In 1979, Bob O'Bill's beloved spouse Joyce was deathly ill. The Butte resident vowed to build a statue in the likeness of Mary, mother of Jesus, if his wife -- and mother of his two children -- recovered, according to Joyce.

Our Lady of the Rockies was born out of the love Bob O'Bill had for his wife Joyce, and a promise he made in a prayer asking for her recovery.

"He at first was going to make a small statue, a five-foot-high statue" Joyce O'Bill told CNN. "He was worried about raising our daughters by himself, and... well he was worried about me."

