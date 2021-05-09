Officers fatally shoot man who rammed his SUV into a Massachusetts police station, district attorney says

(CNN) Police shot and killed a man who repeatedly rammed his SUV through the doors of the police department in Leicester, Massachusetts, early Sunday, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said at a news conference.

The man managed to drive through the steel double doors and make it inside the station, Leicester Police Chief Kenneth Antanavica said at the news conference.. By the time officers responded, the vehicle was back in front of the doors, Early said.

Officers shot the suspect, who appeared to be a man in his early 20s, after he got out of his vehicle and aimed what appeared to be a rifle at responding officers, Early said.

The man was taken to Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, where he was pronounced dead, Early said.

The driver of the SUV had an upcoming court date, the district attorney said.

Early did not release the man's identity, but said the man had a traffic violation and an upcoming court date. Early would not speculate on a motive. No officers or passersby were injured, he said.

