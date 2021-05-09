A medical worker observes patients inside a Covid-19 ward that was set up inside a sports stadium in New Delhi.
A health worker administers a Covid-19 test on the outskirts of Amritsar, India, on Monday, May 3. Police in rural areas launched a free cab service for villagers so they could get tested and vaccinated.
Volunteers stand next to burning pyres at a crematorium on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Sunday, May 2.
Officials in Chennai prepare to open postal ballots for state elections, which have taken place during this second wave of Covid-19.
A worker at a mass crematorium carries logs of wood for funeral pyres as people perform the last rites for some Covid-19 victims in New Delhi on Saturday, May 1.
A woman hugs her son after arriving to receive free oxygen in New Delhi on May 1.
A health worker administers a Covid-19 test in Siliguri on Friday, April 30.
Police personnel hold placards on their motorbikes during a Covid-19 awareness rally in Chennai on Thursday, April 29.
People wear protective suits while watching a relative's cremation in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 28. Their loved one died from Covid-19.
Workers prepare beds for a Covid-19 isolation center that was set up inside a stadium in Srinagar on April 27.
Multiple funeral pyres burn in New Delhi on April 27.