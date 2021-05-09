Photos: India's Covid-19 crisis A medical worker observes patients inside a Covid-19 ward that was set up inside a sports stadium in New Delhi. Hide Caption 1 of 35

Photos: India's Covid-19 crisis A health worker administers a Covid-19 test on the outskirts of Amritsar, India, on Monday, May 3. Police in rural areas launched a free cab service for villagers so they could get tested and vaccinated. Hide Caption 2 of 35

Photos: India's Covid-19 crisis Volunteers stand next to burning pyres at a crematorium on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Sunday, May 2. Hide Caption 3 of 35

Photos: India's Covid-19 crisis Officials in Chennai prepare to open postal ballots for state elections, which have taken place during this second wave of Covid-19. Hide Caption 4 of 35

Photos: India's Covid-19 crisis A worker at a mass crematorium carries logs of wood for funeral pyres as people perform the last rites for some Covid-19 victims in New Delhi on Saturday, May 1. Hide Caption 5 of 35

Photos: India's Covid-19 crisis A woman hugs her son after arriving to receive free oxygen in New Delhi on May 1. Hide Caption 6 of 35

Photos: India's Covid-19 crisis A health worker administers a Covid-19 test in Siliguri on Friday, April 30. Hide Caption 7 of 35

Photos: India's Covid-19 crisis Police personnel hold placards on their motorbikes during a Covid-19 awareness rally in Chennai on Thursday, April 29. Hide Caption 8 of 35

Photos: India's Covid-19 crisis People wear protective suits while watching a relative's cremation in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 28. Their loved one died from Covid-19. Hide Caption 9 of 35

Photos: India's Covid-19 crisis Workers prepare beds for a Covid-19 isolation center that was set up inside a stadium in Srinagar on April 27. Hide Caption 10 of 35