A medical worker observes patients inside a Covid-19 ward that was set up inside a sports stadium in New Delhi.
1 of 35
A health worker administers a Covid-19 test on the outskirts of Amritsar, India, on Monday, May 3. Police in rural areas launched a free cab service for villagers so they could get tested and vaccinated.
2 of 35
Volunteers stand next to burning pyres at a crematorium on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Sunday, May 2.
3 of 35
Officials in Chennai prepare to open postal ballots for state elections, which have taken place during this second wave of Covid-19.
4 of 35
A worker at a mass crematorium carries logs of wood for funeral pyres as people perform the last rites for some Covid-19 victims in New Delhi on Saturday, May 1.
5 of 35
A woman hugs her son after arriving to receive free oxygen in New Delhi on May 1.
6 of 35
A health worker administers a Covid-19 test in Siliguri on Friday, April 30.
7 of 35
Police personnel hold placards on their motorbikes during a Covid-19 awareness rally in Chennai on Thursday, April 29.
8 of 35
People wear protective suits while watching a relative&#39;s cremation in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 28. Their loved one died from Covid-19.
9 of 35
Workers prepare beds for a Covid-19 isolation center that was set up inside a stadium in Srinagar on April 27.
10 of 35
Multiple funeral pyres burn in New Delhi on April 27.
11 of 35