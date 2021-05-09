She's celebrating Mother's Day by giving away bags full of care items to women in shelters

Los Angeles (CNN) Laverne Delgado is spending Mother's Day weekend crisscrossing Los Angeles with bags full of personal care items for single moms who've fallen on tough times.

Her raw empathy has taken her from Pasadena to Skid Row, visiting transitional homes for mothers who've suffered homelessness, domestic violence and even sex trafficking. Among her many stops was Alexandria House, a shelter for women and their children in Koreatown.

Delgado, 32, zipped inside wearing a striped jumpsuit and carrying handfuls of white bags packed with gifts for residents. She looked like a fairy goddaughter, standing in the foyer surrounded with bags carefully packed by volunteers at her nonprofit organization Freedom and Fashion

Laverne Delgado and Mimi Bangu at Alexandria House, a transitional home for women in Koreatown.

"The vulnerable are extremely vulnerable because of Covid so we fill these bags with essential items and luxury items," she told CNN. "It kind of hits two birds with one stone."

The bags include face masks, shampoo, body wash and other essential items. But they also carry jewelry, makeup and gift cards donated by such brands as Chanel, Morphe and Benefit Cosmetics -- after all, it is Mother's Day.

