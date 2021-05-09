Today is Mother's Day, a holiday filled with gifts and handmade notes for some -- and pain, heartbreak and a range of emotions for others. Author and mom Tess Taylor is not alone when she says the last 14 months almost broke her, and she's ready for a different type of Mother's Day. Whichever side you're on, we wish everyone love and healing.





After 17 years underground, billions of Brood X cicadas will start emerging from the ground this week with creepy sounds like nonstop lawnmowers. The red-eyed bugs, which will emerge in 15 states, are nothing like murder hornets. Cicadas are loud and invasive -- but not harmful to humans or animals -- so enjoy the zany distraction.



