6 people were killed at a Colorado Springs birthday party. The suspected shooter is also dead

(CNN) Six people were killed in a shooting early Sunday morning during a birthday party at a Colorado Springs, Colorado, mobile home, according to police.

The suspected shooter -- believed to be a boyfriend of one of the victims -- is also dead, police said.

Colorado Springs police received a call about a shooting just before 12:20 a.m. (2:20 a.m. ET), the department said in a news release . Officers responded to the Canterbury Mobile Home Park, where they found six dead adults, along with a seventh person who was injured and later died at a local hospital.

Police believe the suspect drove to the home where a birthday party was being held and opened fire before killing himself. No children were injured in the shooting.

Police are investigating a possible motive.

Read More