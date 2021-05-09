An extremely rare calico lobster was rescued from a Red Lobster in Virginia

(CNN) A rare lobster almost ended up as someone's dinner at a Red Lobster restaurant in Virginia before employees recognized its uniqueness and rescued it.

The male calico lobster, named Freckles by the Red Lobster team in Manassas, arrived at the restaurant on April 25 as part of its Maine lobster delivery.

When team members recognized the lobster's unique, orange and black freckled shell covering, they reached out to Red Lobster's support team and confirmed it was a rare calico.

"Calico-colored lobsters like Freckles are so rare, it was almost unbelievable that we received one," a Red Lobster spokesperson told CNN. "We are so proud of our employees for recognizing that Freckles was so special -- and for reaching out so we could make arrangements for rescue."

Calico lobsters are the third rarest lobsters in the world, preceded by split-colored and albino lobsters, the spokesperson said, adding that the chance of catching a calico is 1 in 30 million.

